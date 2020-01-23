Now that the first season of The Mandalorian is over, you are probably wondering what exactly you should see at Disney +. Of course you can always dive into the back catalog of hundreds of movies and shows, but even for $ 7 a month you probably want some original programs to take your time. Fortunately Disney answers the call at the end of February with new episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
If you haven’t seen this animated series yet, this is one of the best Star Wars media ever produced – often better than the sequels and almost always better than the miserable prequels. Between the 12 new episodes and the 6 seasons that are already in service, this should help you rise to Mandalorian season 2.
Here everything comes to Disney + in the month of February:
Streaming 1 February
- Around the world in 80 days
- Big businesses
- The Sandlot (recurring title)
- Wicked Tuna (season 1-2)
Streaming 2 February
Streaming 5 February
Streaming 7 February
- Diary of a future president | Episode 104 – “The National Mall”
- Disney Family Sundays | Episode 114 – “Toy Story: Toy Bins”
- Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 114 – “Dynamic Danielle”
- One day at Disney | Episode 110 – “Grace Lee: Storybook Artist”
- Timmy Failure: Errors were made
Streaming 9 February
Streaming 14 February
- My dog, the thief
- Splash
- Because of Winn-Dixie
- Diary of a future president | Episode 105 – “Whistleblower”
- Disney’s fairy tale weddings | Episode 201 – “Marching Down the Aisle”
- Disney Family Sundays | Episode 115 – “Princess and the Frog: Lily Pads”
- Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 115 – “Roving Robbie”
- One day at Disney | Episode 111 – “Kristina Dewberry: Imagineering Construction Manager”
Streaming 16 February
- Marvel’s Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United
Streaming February 20
- Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri
- Marvel Rising: Playing with fire
Streaming 21 February
- My dog, the thief
- Splash
- Unlikely animal lovers (season 1-2)
- Diary of a future president | Episode 106 – “Habeas Corpus”
- Disney’s fairy tale weddings | Episode 202 – “Alaska to Marry Me”
- Disney Family Sundays | Episode 116 – “Aristocats: Headbands”
- Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 116 – “Genesis The Amazing Animal Ally”
- One day at Disney | Episode 112 – “Vince Caro: Pixar Recording Engineer”
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Episode 701 – “The Bad Batch”
Streaming 25 February
- Star Wars Resistance (season 2)
Streaming 28 February
- I caught the king of the gnomes
- Imagination moves (season 1-3)
- Marvel’s Future Avengers (season 1)
- Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars
- Diary of a future president | Episode 107 – “Foreign relations”
- Disney’s fairy tale weddings | Episode 203 – “A flashy proposal”
- Disney Family Sundays | Episode 117 – “Lion King: Paint Pour Artwork”
- Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 117 – “Superior Salvador”
- One day at Disney | Episode 113 – “Lupe de Santiago: Seamstress”
- Store class | Episode 101 – “Hole-in-Won”
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Episode 702 – “A distant echo”
That is all we are going to see at Disney + the entire month of February. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies that come to the Disney streaming service in March.
Image source: Disney
.