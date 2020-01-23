advertisement

Now that the first season of The Mandalorian is over, you are probably wondering what exactly you should see at Disney +. Of course you can always dive into the back catalog of hundreds of movies and shows, but even for $ 7 a month you probably want some original programs to take your time. Fortunately Disney answers the call at the end of February with new episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

If you haven’t seen this animated series yet, this is one of the best Star Wars media ever produced – often better than the sequels and almost always better than the miserable prequels. Between the 12 new episodes and the 6 seasons that are already in service, this should help you rise to Mandalorian season 2.

Here everything comes to Disney + in the month of February:

Streaming 1 February

Around the world in 80 days

Big businesses

The Sandlot (recurring title)

Wicked Tuna (season 1-2)

Streaming 2 February

Streaming 5 February

Streaming 7 February

Diary of a future president | Episode 104 – “The National Mall”

Disney Family Sundays | Episode 114 – “Toy Story: Toy Bins”

Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 114 – “Dynamic Danielle”

One day at Disney | Episode 110 – “Grace Lee: Storybook Artist”

Timmy Failure: Errors were made

Streaming 9 February

Streaming 14 February

My dog, the thief

Splash

Because of Winn-Dixie

Diary of a future president | Episode 105 – “Whistleblower”

Disney’s fairy tale weddings | Episode 201 – “Marching Down the Aisle”

Disney Family Sundays | Episode 115 – “Princess and the Frog: Lily Pads”

Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 115 – “Roving Robbie”

One day at Disney | Episode 111 – “Kristina Dewberry: Imagineering Construction Manager”

Streaming 16 February

Marvel’s Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United

Streaming February 20

Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri

Marvel Rising: Playing with fire

Streaming 21 February

My dog, the thief

Splash

Unlikely animal lovers (season 1-2)

Diary of a future president | Episode 106 – “Habeas Corpus”

Disney’s fairy tale weddings | Episode 202 – “Alaska to Marry Me”

Disney Family Sundays | Episode 116 – “Aristocats: Headbands”

Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 116 – “Genesis The Amazing Animal Ally”

One day at Disney | Episode 112 – “Vince Caro: Pixar Recording Engineer”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Episode 701 – “The Bad Batch”

Streaming 25 February

Star Wars Resistance (season 2)

Streaming 28 February

I caught the king of the gnomes

Imagination moves (season 1-3)

Marvel’s Future Avengers (season 1)

Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars

Diary of a future president | Episode 107 – “Foreign relations”

Disney’s fairy tale weddings | Episode 203 – “A flashy proposal”

Disney Family Sundays | Episode 117 – “Lion King: Paint Pour Artwork”

Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 117 – “Superior Salvador”

One day at Disney | Episode 113 – “Lupe de Santiago: Seamstress”

Store class | Episode 101 – “Hole-in-Won”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Episode 702 – “A distant echo”

That is all we are going to see at Disney + the entire month of February. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies that come to the Disney streaming service in March.

Image source: Disney

