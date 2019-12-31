advertisement

Amazon Prime Video will be available with a list of all new streaming deals in January 2020.

New Prime Original, “Troop Zero”, will be released on January 17th. It is about Viola Davis and Allison Janney and “tells the story of an unsuitable girl who dreams of life in space but lived in rural Georgia in 1977. When a national competition gives her the chance to make her dream come true and be included on NASA’s gold record, she recruits a makeshift team of birdie scouts who make friends that last a lifetime and beyond, ”said Amazon.

Other prime originals are the five-part documentaries “Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer” (January 31) and the new standup special “Ilana Glazer: The Planet is Burning” (January 3).

Here is the full list of titles that will appear on Amazon Prime Video in January.

January 1st

Amores Perros (2000)

Arbitrage (2012)

Captivity (2007)

Cinderfella (1960)

The conspirator (2011)

Crisscross (1992)

Cube (1998)

Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)

Cube Zero (2005)

Dangerous Curves (1988)

Danny Collins (2015)

Dracula 3000 (2004)

Drop Dead Sexy (2005)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

Golden Gate (1993)

Over (2012)

Kansas (1988)

Knowledge (2009)

Last Rites (1988)

Mystery Team (2009)

P2 (2007)

Pi (1998)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Shy People (1987)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Land (1991)

Star Trek: Uprising (1998)

Star Trek: The Movie (1979)

Swimming with sharks (1995)

The bellhop (1960)

The Final Cut (2004)

The Good (2010)

The Goonies (1985)

The Patsy (1964)

The Pom Pom Girls (1976)

Possession (2012)

The Tenant (1976)

Unforgettable (1996)

January 3rd

Midsommar (2019)

Bug Diaries: Season 1B – Amazon Original series

James May: Our Man in Japan: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper – Amazon Original Special Offer

Ilana glazer: the planet is on fire – Amazon Original Special

January 5th

10 minutes passed (2019)

6th January

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

January 8th

American dreamer (2019)

Midnight sun (2018)

January 9th

Meet Wally Sparks

10. January

The wedding year (2019)

January 17th

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

Troop Zero (2019) – Amazon Original Film

Just add Magic: Mystery City: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

Russell Peters: Deported – Amazon Original Special

Rob Delaney: Jackie – Amazon Original Spezial

January 19

Movies

Miss Sloane (2016)

21th January

Black and Blue (2019)

Pain and fame (2019)

January 23

The child prodigy (2019)

January 30th

Fight with my family (2019)

31 January

All or nothing: CBF: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

