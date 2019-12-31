advertisement

HBO has released a list of all the novelties that will arrive at HBO in January and all the novelties that will fall by the wayside.

One of the highlights is “The New Pape”, released on January 13th. With “Jude Law” it continues the series “The Young Pape” from 2016.

There is also “The Outsider” released on January 12th. Based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel, Jason Bateman, Cynthia Erivo and Ben Mendelsohn play the leading roles.

advertisement

Avenue 5, via a luxury space company, will be released on January 19 along with season 10 of “Curb Your Enthusiasm”.

Here is the full list for January:

January 1st

American animals

Casi famoso (almost famous) (2019)

Vaca (2018)

Another Stakeout (1993)

Arthur (1981)

Arthur 2: On the Rock (1988)

Cat people (1982)

University (2008)

Fast Five (Extended Version) (2011)

Filly Brown (2013)

Galaxy of Terror (1981)

Head office (1986)

The Hitcher (1986)

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer (2011)

Les Misérables (2012)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s most wanted (2012)

Mr. Hollands Opus (1996)

Odd jobs (1986)

The Odd Couple II (1998)

Rock the Kasbah (1991)

The Russia House (1990)

Scary Movie 3 (2003)

Seventh son (3015)

The Shooting (1967)

Shutter Island (2010)

Spanglish (2004)

Stakeout (1987)

Sweet Dreams (1985)

Switch (1991)

Teeth (2008)

The thing with my people (2005)

Flash and foot of light (1974)

Jan 2

breakthrough

Jan 3

The consequences

Niña errante (Wandering Girl) (2018)

Jan 5

Tolkien

Jan 6

Mamon – series premiere

Jan 7

The little stranger

Jan 11

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

January 12th

The Outsider series premiere

13th January

The New Pope – Season Premiere

Jan 17

Tejano (2018)

January 18

Real time with Bill Maher – Season 18 premiere

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

January 19

Avenue 5 – series premiere

January 19

Tame Your Enthusiasm – Season 10 Premiere

January 25th

The curse of La Llorona

Leaving:

January 12th

Elektra (Director’s Cut) (2005)

Jan 17

Short break (2013)

Jan 31

Amelie (2001)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Big Business (1988)

Bringing Down the House (2003) More at IMDb.com »

Calendar Girl (2003)

Conan the Barbarian

Conan the destroyer

Conviction (2010)

Save us from Eva (2003)

The Dilemma (2011)

Dreamer: Inspired by a True Story (2005)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

Mad About You (2010)

The Hass-U Giving (2018)

Honey (2003)

In her shoes (2005)

The Jackal (1997)

Just like heaven (2005)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Life as we know it (2010)

Me, Me & Irene (2000)

The old man and the weapon (2018)

From the cold (2002)

Paddington 2 (2018)

Red Sparrow (2018)

Rescue Dawn (2007)

Robin Hood (2018)

Looking for a party (2016)

Characters (2002)

Captain of Heaven and the World of Tomorrow (2004)

Stay Alive (2006)

Thoroughbred (2018)

Wild pigs (2007)

advertisement