HBO has released a list of all the novelties that will arrive at HBO in January and all the novelties that will fall by the wayside.
One of the highlights is “The New Pape”, released on January 13th. With “Jude Law” it continues the series “The Young Pape” from 2016.
There is also “The Outsider” released on January 12th. Based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel, Jason Bateman, Cynthia Erivo and Ben Mendelsohn play the leading roles.
Avenue 5, via a luxury space company, will be released on January 19 along with season 10 of “Curb Your Enthusiasm”.
Here is the full list for January:
January 1st
American animals
Casi famoso (almost famous) (2019)
Vaca (2018)
Another Stakeout (1993)
Arthur (1981)
Arthur 2: On the Rock (1988)
Cat people (1982)
University (2008)
Fast Five (Extended Version) (2011)
Filly Brown (2013)
Galaxy of Terror (1981)
Head office (1986)
The Hitcher (1986)
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer (2011)
Les Misérables (2012)
Madagascar 3: Europe’s most wanted (2012)
Mr. Hollands Opus (1996)
Odd jobs (1986)
The Odd Couple II (1998)
Rock the Kasbah (1991)
The Russia House (1990)
Scary Movie 3 (2003)
Seventh son (3015)
The Shooting (1967)
Shutter Island (2010)
Spanglish (2004)
Stakeout (1987)
Sweet Dreams (1985)
Switch (1991)
Teeth (2008)
The thing with my people (2005)
Flash and foot of light (1974)
Jan 2
breakthrough
Jan 3
The consequences
Niña errante (Wandering Girl) (2018)
Jan 5
Tolkien
Jan 6
Mamon – series premiere
Jan 7
The little stranger
Jan 11
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
January 12th
The Outsider series premiere
13th January
The New Pope – Season Premiere
Jan 17
Tejano (2018)
January 18
Real time with Bill Maher – Season 18 premiere
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
January 19
Avenue 5 – series premiere
January 19
Tame Your Enthusiasm – Season 10 Premiere
January 25th
The curse of La Llorona
Leaving:
January 12th
Elektra (Director’s Cut) (2005)
Jan 17
Short break (2013)
Jan 31
Amelie (2001)
Arachnophobia (1990)
Big Business (1988)
Bringing Down the House (2003) More at IMDb.com »
Calendar Girl (2003)
Conan the Barbarian
Conan the destroyer
Conviction (2010)
Save us from Eva (2003)
The Dilemma (2011)
Dreamer: Inspired by a True Story (2005)
Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)
Mad About You (2010)
The Hass-U Giving (2018)
Honey (2003)
In her shoes (2005)
The Jackal (1997)
Just like heaven (2005)
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
Life as we know it (2010)
Me, Me & Irene (2000)
The old man and the weapon (2018)
From the cold (2002)
Paddington 2 (2018)
Red Sparrow (2018)
Rescue Dawn (2007)
Robin Hood (2018)
Looking for a party (2016)
Characters (2002)
Captain of Heaven and the World of Tomorrow (2004)
Stay Alive (2006)
Thoroughbred (2018)
Wild pigs (2007)