Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodríguez Dream spent New Year’s Eve, The New York singer and former baseball player spent the evening with her children, as the artist’s Instagram account shows.

JLo shared a post that featured a collage of photos that made the whole family happy. A publication that adds more than just a few hours 1.2 Million likes.

Jennifer López welcomes 2020

View this post on Instagram

New Year’s Eve 2020 !!! ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🥂🥂🥂

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on January 1, 2020 at 1:05 p.m. PST

But it wasn’t the only picture of the New Year of Jennifer and her husbands ran through networks and forums. Some reports from fans dedicated to the artist also included photos and videos of how they experienced it celebrity. Alex and the little ones the turn of the year.

View this post on Instagram

Happy New Year from the Rodriguez. May you be able to make the damn hardest love for every day

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez Source (@ jlo.source) on January 1, 2020 at 5:15 p.m. PST

View this post on Instagram

Jrod lives her best friend LIFEEE ♥ ️✨ #jlo #jenniferlopez #allihave # allihavefinal15 #secondact # onthe6

Posted by Jennifer Lopez Source (@ jlo.source) on January 1, 2020 at 5:19 p.m. PST

View this post on Instagram

Who did you kiss on New Year’s Eve? 😏 ♥ ️ #jlo #jenniferlopez #allihave # allihavefinal15 #secondact # onthe6

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez Source (@ jlo.source) on January 1, 2020 at 5:25 am PST

View this post on Instagram

I wish my New Year’s Eve party had ended so calmly. HAHAH H #jlo #jenniferlopez #allihave # allihavefinal15 #secondact # onthe6

Posted by Jennifer Lopez Source (@ jlo.source) on January 1, 2020 at 1:42 p.m. PST

The New Year’s photo bomb

Others of her followers congratulated the year on the network by taking a photo of the Bronx Diva of those in which she shows her great body and in which she shows her spectacular abdominal muscles. A picture in which the actress not only appears in a swimsuit and bears the results that she achieves during the hours in the gym, but also eats a healthy and balanced diet.

View this post on Instagram

Here is until 2020 ✌🏻 @jlo @arod #jlo #jenniferlopez #jlovers #newyear

A post shared by 𝑱𝒆𝒏𝒏𝒊𝒇𝒆𝒓 𝑳𝒐𝒑𝒆𝒛 (@jloslaysyou) on December 31, 2019 at 5:09 pm PST

Swiss Post Everything is marked! Jennifer Lopez shows it from there: Photo bomb! first appeared on Spark Chronicles.

