Let’s face it, the Royal Rumble is absolutely great.

You don’t have to be a WWE fan to enjoy the Royal Rumble. Although Wrestlemania may always be the biggest show of the year, you always have to be up to date to really enjoy it.

But the Royal Rumble? It’s just total chaos. And it is unreal.

And it happens this weekend.

Live from Minute Maid Park in Texas, the 2020 Royal Rumble starts at midnight on Sunday (Irish time).

The men’s Royal Rumble Match

It is a classic. It’s ridiculous, it’s nonsense, it makes absolutely no sense, and it’s incredible entertainment.

30 men will enter the ring (one every few minutes) and the last standing man is the winner. My God, we can’t wait.

And if you have nothing to do on Monday morning, there are some simple drinking games that you can use to make this game particularly entertaining … of course in moderation.

The women’s Royal Rumble Match

See above, but with women.

A welcome addition and proof that the WWE has come a long way since the feminine bras and panties of the 90s fit together.

Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

Ireland’s own Becky Lynch is currently the Raw Women’s Champion and will bring her championship here against Asuka on the line.

So you not only get good entertainment, you also feel patriotism. Nice.

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan

This is a strap match for the WWE Universal Championship.

If you are not aware of it, a strap match is a wrestling match in which participants are placed at opposite ends of a restraint system to keep them in close physical proximity.

Kind.

Sheamus vs. Shorty G

Do you remember what we said about patriotism? Well, Sheamus is Irish too, so show him some love for kindness.

And there will be more matches at night!

WWE fans can follow the Royal Rumble live from 10 p.m. in the BT Sport Box Office WWE. The free Royal Rumble KickOff show starts at 10 p.m.

Coverage of the main card begins at midnight and costs around € 20 in Ireland. It can be viewed on BT TV, Virgin TV and Sky.

