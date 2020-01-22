advertisement

Hulu is out of print with its list of all content coming and going to the streaming service in February.

One of the highlights is the series premiere of Zoë Kravitz’s “High Fidelity” reboot on Valentine’s Day, in which she appears as a record store owner in an upscale neighborhood in Brooklyn. Her character was played by John Cusack in the 2000 film and both are based on Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel of the same name.

There is also a new episode of “Into the Dark” entitled “My Valentine”, which will be released on February 7, in which the ex-boyfriend and manager of a pop singer steals her songs and hands them over to his new protégé.

The first season of Hulu’s original “Utopia Falls” is released on February 14th and follows a group of teenagers participating in a competition in a post-apocalyptic world.

Films like “Almost Famous”, “Failure to Launch” and “Uptown Girls” will disappear from the streamer at the end of the month.

Here’s everything that comes and goes from Hulu in February:

February 1st

300 (2007)

28 days later (2003)

Adam (2019)

All about E (2005)

Bridget Jones Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jones Baby (2016)

Buffalo 66 (1998)

Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Cheech & Chongs Still Smokin (1983)

Cherry Pop (2017)

Earth girls are simple (1988)

For colored girls (2010)

The fugitive (1993)

Getting Go: The Doc Project (2013)

Ghost (1990)

The Girl King (2015)

Hitch (2005)

Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (2015)

Hot guys with guns (2013)

John Q (2002)

The Last Day (1999)

The Last Stand (2013)

The Last Warrior (2000)

Liz in September (2014)

Lord of War (2005)

The Man Who Cheated Death (1959)

Margarita with a straw (2014)

Ms. Lila (2019)

Menace II Society (1993)

Mimic (1997)

National Lampoons Christmas Vacation (1989)

National Lampoons Dirty Movie (2011)

National Lampoon Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)

National Lampoon Vacation (1983)

Naz and Maalik (2015)

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Valuable (2009)

Robin Hood (1991)

Say something (1989)

Southie (1999)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

These people (2015)

Touched with fire (2016)

Vegas Vacation (1997)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Where we go from here (2019)

February 2nd

A funeral for the Madea family (2019)

3 February

The Masked Singer: Season Three Premiere (FOX)

The hut in the forest (2012)

February 5th

Warriors (2011)

February 6th

Lego Masters: Series Premiere (FOX)

Angel of mine (2019)

David Crosby: Remember My Name (2019)

Disaster film (2008)

Folding the clown (2019)

February 7th

Into The Dark: My Valentine’s Day: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

In Debt: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

February 9th

Alive (2019)

February 10th

The Oscars: Special (ABC)

February 12th

The True Housewives of Beverly Hills: End Season 9 (Bravo)

For Life: Series Premiere (ABC)

Where are you going, Bernadette (2019)

13th February

Mister America (2019)

14th of February

High Fidelity: Complete Premiere of Season One (Hulu Original)

The Other Guy: End Season 2 (eOne)

Utopia Falls: End Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Beverly Hills Ninja

From Hell (2001)

Race time (2019)

Flash light (2019)

Villains (2019)

February 15th

28 hotel rooms (2012)

American Ultra (2015)

Anchor and Hope (2017)

Monogamy (2010)

Princess Cyd (2017)

February 17th

DSDS: Season Three Premiere (ABC)

Duncanville: Series Premiere (FOX)

Good Girls: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

February 18

Super 8 (2011)

Available February 19th

Short break (2013)

Available February 22nd

The Prince (2014)

Available on February 25th

The Voice: Season 18 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Lead the race (2019)

Available February 28th

After the wedding (2019)

Let Hulu keep running February 29:

A Better Life (2011)

Stork trip (2017)

Air Heads (1994)

Almost famous (2000)

Explosion from the past (1999)

Cube (1998)

Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)

Cube Zero (2005)

Dennis the threat

Dennis The Threat Strikes Again (1998)

Exposed (2016)

Startup Failure (2006)

Hamlet (1990)

Harry Brown (2009)

Heartbreaker (2001)

Hidden (2014)

Just married (2003)

Knowledge (2009)

Man on a ledge (2012)

Nobody’s Fool (1995)

Ouija House (2018)

Ouija Séance: The Last Game (2018)

Street house (1989)

Secretary (2002)

Furnishing (2011)

Sorority Row (2009)

Transporter 2 (2005)

Uptown Girls (2003)

Wall Street (1987)

26 stars that only need a Grammy for EGOT, from Liza Minnelli to Al Pacino (photos)

The EGOT – an abbreviation for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony – is the greatest honor in entertainment. These stars are (or were) about to achieve this.

Ingrid Bergman (1915-1982) Emmy: Single performance by an actress, “Startime” (1960); Limited series actress or special “A Woman Called Golda” (1982) Oscar: Actress, “Gaslight” (1944); Actress, “Anastasia” (1956); Supporting actress, “Murder on the Orient Express” (1974) Tony: Actress (dramatic), “Joan of Lorraine” (1947)

Liza Minnelli (1946 -)

Emmy: Individual program – variety and light music, “Liza With a Z” (1973) Oscar: Actress, “Cabaret” (1973) Tony: Actress in a musical “Flora, the Red Menace” (1965); Actress, “The Act” (1978) Getty Images

Ellen Burstyn Emmy: Guest actress in the drama series “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2009); Supporting actress in the mini series or in the film “Political Animals” (2013) Oscar: Actress, “Alice No Longer Lives Here” (1974) Tony: Actress in One Piece, “Same Time, Next Year” (1975) Getty Images

Jeremy Irons (1948-)

Emmy: Voice-over-Performance “The Great War and the Formation of the 20th Century” (1997); Outstanding supporting actor in a mini-series or a film, “Elizabeth I” (2006); Narrator, “Big Cat Week” (2014) Oscar: “Reversal of Fortune” actor (1990) Tony: Actor in one piece, “The Real Thing” (1984) Getty Images

Anne Bancroft (1931-2005) Emmy: Variety or Music Program – Variety and Popular Music, “Annie, The Women in a Man’s Life” (1970) Oscar: Actress, “The Miracle Worker” (1962) Tony: Supporting actress in one piece, “Two for the Seesaw” (1958); Actress in a play “The Miracle Worker” (1960) Getty Images

Viola Davis (1965 -) Emmy: Actress in a drama series, “How to Get Away With Murder” (2015) Oscar: Actress, “Fences” (2016) Tony: Lead actress in one piece, “King Hedley II” (2001); Actress in a play, “Fences” (2010) Getty Images

Bob Fosse (1927-1987)

Emmy: Choreography, Direction, Individual Program – Variety and Popular Music, “Liza With a Z” (1973) Oscar: Director, “Cabaret” (1972) Tony: Choreographer “The Pajama Game” (1955); “Damn Yankees” (1956); “Redhead” (1959); “Little Me” (1963); “Sweet Charity” (1966); “Pippin” (1973); “Dancin ‘” (1978); “Big Deal” (1986); Director, “Pippin” (1973)

Frances McDormand

Emmy: 2 awards for the production and starring role in Limited Series or a film, “Olive Kitteridge” (2015) Oscar (2): Actress, “Fargo” (1996); “Three billboards before Ebbing, Missouri” (2017) Tony: Actress in one piece, “Good People” (2011) Getty Images

Helen Mirren (1945-)

Emmy: Actress in a miniseries or special, “Prime Suspect” (1996); Actress in a miniseries or movie, “The Passion of Ayn Rand” (1999); Actress in a miniseries or film, “Elizabeth I” (2006); Lead actress in a mini-series or movie, “Prime Suspect: The Final Act” (2007) Oscar: Actress, “The Queen” (2006) Tony: Actress in one piece, “The Audience” (2015)

Jessica Lange

Emmy (3): Actress in a miniseries or film, “Gray Gardens” (2009); “American Horror Story” (2012 and 2014) Oscar (2): Supporting actress, “Tootsie” (1982); Actress, “Blue Sky” (1994) Tony: Actress, “Long Journey of the Day to the Night” (2016) Getty Images

Jason Robards (1922-2000)

Emmy: Actor in a miniseries or special, “Inherit the Wind” (1988) Oscar: Supporting actor “All the President’s Men” (1976); Supporting actress “Julia” (1977) Tony: Actor in one play “The Disenchanted” (1959)

Al Pacino (1940-) Emmy: Actor in a miniseries or movie, “Angels in America” ​​(2004) and “You Don’t Know Jack” (2010) Oscar: Actor, “Fragrance of a Woman” (1992) Tony: Supporting actor in one piece: “Does a tiger wear a tie?” (1969); Actor, “Pavlo Hummel’s Basic Training” (1979) Getty Images

Christopher Plummer

Emmy (2): Limited series actors,

“Arthur Hailey is the money changer” (1977); Voice-over-Performance, “Madeline” (1994) Oscar: Supporting actor “The Beginners” (2011) Tony (2): Actor in a musical, “Cyrano” (1974); Actor in one piece, “Barrymore” (1997)

Vanessa Redgrave (1937 -)

Emmy (2): Actress in a limited series or special, “Playing for Time” (1981); Supporting actress in a mini-series or a film, “If these walls could speak 2” (2000) Oscar: Supporting actress “Julia” (1977) Tony: Actress, “Long Journey of the Day to the Night” (2003)

Geoffrey Rush Emmy: Actor in a miniseries or movie,

“The Life and Death of Peter Sellers” (2005) Oscar: Actor, “Shine” (1996) Tony: Actor in one piece, “Exit the King” (2009)

Maggie Smith Emmy: Actress in a mini-series or a film

“My house in Umbria” (2003); Supporting actress in a mini series or film, “Downton Abbey” (2011, 2012 and 2016) Oscar: Actress, “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie” (1969); Supporting actress, “California Suite” (1978) Tony: Actress, “Lettice and Lovage” (1990) Getty Images

Glenda Jackson (1936-) Emmy (2):

Outstanding single and continuous performance by a leading actress, “Elizabeth R” (1971) Oscar (2): Best Actress, “Women in Love” (1970) and “A Touch of Class” (1973) Tony: Best Actress in One Piece “Three Tall Women” (2018)

Tony Walton Emmy: Art Direction for a mini series or a special, “Death of a Salesman” (1986) Oscar: Art Director “All That Jazz” (1979) Tony: Scenic Designer, “Pippin” (1973); Set designer, “The House of Blue Leaves” (1986); “Boys and Dolls” (1992) Getty Images

Maureen Stapleton (1925-2006)

Emmy: Individual performance of an actress in a drama “Under the Paths to Eden” (1968) Oscar: Supporting actress, “Reds” (1981) Tony: Supporting actress in one piece, “The Rose Tattoo” (1951); Actress in one play “The Gingerbread Lady” (1971)

Thomas Mitchell (1892-1962) Emmy: Actor, NBC (1953) Oscar: Supporting actor “Stagecoach” (1939) Tony: Actor in a musical, “Hazel Flagg” (1953)

Melvyn Douglas (1901-1981) Emmy: Single Performance from an Actor in a Drama, “CBS Playhouse” (1968) Oscar: Supporting actor, “Hud” (1963); Supporting actor, “Being There” (1979) Tony: Actor in one piece, “The Best Man” (1960)

Shirley Booth (1898-1992)

Emmy: Actress in a Row, “Hazel” (1962 and 1963) Oscar: Actress, “Come Back, Little Sheba” (1952) Tony: Supporting actress in one piece, “Goodbye, My Fancy” (1949); Actress in One Piece, “Come Back, Little Sheba” (1950); Actress in a play “Time of the Cuckoo” (1953)

Jessica Tandy (1909-1994)

Emmy: Actress in a mini series or special,

“Foxfire” (1987) Oscar: Actress, “Driving Miss Daisy” (1989) Tony: Actress in a drama, “A Streetcar Named Desire” (1948); “The Gin Game” (1978); “Foxfire” (1983)

Jack Albertson (1907-1981) Emmy: Continuation or individual performance by a supporting actor in Variety or Music, “Cher” (1975); Actor in the comedy series “Chico and the Man” (1976) Oscar: Supporting actor “The topic was roses” (1968) Tony: Supporting actor “The topic was roses” (1965) ABC

Ralph Burns (1922-2001)

Emmy: Musical Direction “Baryshnikov on Broadway” (1980) Oscar: Instrumentation, arrangement and original score, “Cabaret” (1972); Original score / adaptation score, “All That Jazz” (1979) Tony: Orchestrations, “Fosse” (1999); Orchestrations, “Thoroughly Modern Millie” (2002)

Paul Scofield Emmy: Individual starring role, “Male of the Species” (1969) Oscar: Actor, “A Man for All Seasons” (1966) Tony: Actor in one play “A Man for All Seasons” (1962)



