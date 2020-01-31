advertisement

To say that the last week you were trapped in a quarantine city was transformative is a gross understatement. Such a mass quarantine has never developed in human history. Being trapped in the epidemic center and watching firsthand how society slowly breaks down through fear, insecurity and lack of resources has brought with it a deeper understanding of the world we live in today.

From January 1 to January 22, we knew that Wuhan was in the middle of a virus outbreak. Although information and updates were not readily available, citizens trusted the government’s ability and were extremely confident that this virus outbreak could and would be contained.

But everything changed in 24 hours. When I woke up on January 23, I was informed that my city, which I have called home in the past 12 years, was quarantined. The quarantine order was released that night while everyone was sleeping and came into effect at 10 a.m. The reason for this was not to create a mass escape from Wuhan. I woke up at 10:05 a.m.

All major motorways, toll bridges, city exits, tunnels and bridges have been closed. The police were on guard at every possible exit. There was no way out.

From there it got worse. Soon all public transportation ceased and divided Wuhan City into three isolated neighborhoods. Then the local government banned the use of cars in the city, making life even more difficult in an already scary situation.

During this time, the government issued a self-isolation declaration asking people to stay in their homes unless they absolutely needed to go out. Public service announcements were played in each household, explaining the high infection rate of the virus and the necessary precautions.

It is difficult to describe how you feel about it. Everything escalated so quickly that my head turned. As a fan of contagion and zombie films, this is far too close to what I once thought of as fictional entertainment.

The streets outside were empty. Nobody except the police in white Hazmat suits patrol and sterilize certain areas such as bus stops and benches. Wuhan, a city of around 11 million people, never sleeps. It was a busy metropolis where there was always something going on. Now when I wake up in the morning I can hear the birds singing, a first for me in this city.

Supermarket brawls

Massive aggressive buying began on the day of the quarantine. People rushed to the supermarkets to get food and water. On this day, some supermarkets took the opportunity and food prices rose tenfold in some cases. Fear paired with uncertainty lead to fights over a lettuce in some supermarkets.

N95 respirators and medication also fell victim to mass purchases. With empty shelves that are ubiquitous in the city today and have little inventory, patience is required while waiting for replenishment. Even if that happens, I imagine it will be the same again.

N95 masks are currently worth their weight in gold here. Without a mask, you cannot look for supplies or food outside. Here’s the problem. N95 masks are now like unicorns here. Almost impossible to buy unless it’s your lucky day. There have been improvements recently as the government stabilized food prices and stocks, and I am confident that more medical care is on the way.

The Chinese government has proven to be extremely efficient in dealing with this crisis. Nobody could have planned that. It’s one of those things that hits hard. Wuhan is my home. After this crisis, people have shown enormous strength.

The doctors and nurses at the forefront are the real heroes. In less than a second, the construction workers would have to work tirelessly to build two fully functional hospitals with a capacity of 1,000 beds each within 10 days.

Wuhan and his staff volunteered by preparing free meals for doctors and nurses in local restaurants and donating cars to automakers to bring medical personnel to and from the hospital.

When I think of this city, a quote from one of my favorite films – Rocky Balboa – comes to mind: “You, me or nobody is hit as hard as life. But it’s not about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard it is to be hit and move forward. How much you can take with you and keep going. How to win! ”

I have no doubt that we will overcome this. I stand with Wuhan!

* Michael McGreal, originally from Westport, Co Mayo.

