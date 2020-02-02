advertisement

I would like to talk about a woman you will remember: my English teacher at Carnoustie high school, Mrs. Law. I think her first name was Ella.

She was a superb teacher. An enthusiasm for language shone like an aura around her. When she read aloud passages of prose, she gestured, adopted voices and walked the room. She spoke of delicious and sweet words to pronounce.

Once, in front of the class, she praised a descriptive passage that I had written. I think it was autumn leaves spiraling in the breeze. It probably wasn’t very good, it was a simplistic 14-year attempt. But she made me think I could write. It became something I wanted to do.

When she saw how much I liked a book she suggested I read, Moonfleet, by J. Meade Faulkner, she allowed me to keep it. It facilitated a school robbery just because I was so fascinated by the adventures of the orphan John Trenchard and Fort Elzevir Block.

I still have this book and I have read it often. Each time, I think of Ms. Law.

To my great regret, I never thanked her. Not just for Moonfleet, but for everything she did for me. I left school without telling her how it had affected me. I was a teenage boy, too clumsy to express such ideas.

As I climbed the journalism ladder, each time a promotion arrived or a small triumph appeared, I wanted to write or send flowers. Or (better yet) buy her a book in exchange for the gift she gave me. But I was still too busy. Now it is far too late.

Of course, you will not really remember my third grade English teacher. But you are interested in the language, or you would not read this column. So maybe there is a Mrs. Law in your story.

She or he may not have been a teacher. Were they a grandparent, a parent, an older brother? If they haven’t given a lesson, they may have given you a book. Or inspired the fascination for words in another way. They made you read. They sewed a seed which became a love of the tongue.

Whoever they are, think of them and smile. If it is not too late, tell them. In silence, I have thanked Mrs. Law ten thousand times, but I will forever regret not having looked for her. I should have said, in person, a big thank you.

Word of the week

Foy (name)

A farewell feast or a gift. EG: “When I left school, I should have thanked my teacher for his inspirational talents.”

Read the last Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier.

