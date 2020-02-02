advertisement

Calgary City Councilman Joe Magliocca made more than $ 6,000 in spending at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference in Quebec City last year.

Gavin Young / Postmedia

They formed. The expense of hosting Joe Magliocca from a 2019 conference naming some elected officials who say they have never had food or drink with Calgary’s Ward 2 adviser was a “mistake” from which he is now moving forward, say two of Magliocca’s council colleagues.

advertisement

“It’s good for him to return the money and I believe everyone is making mistakes,” Coun said. Sean Chu “I always say, if you did something wrong, you say ‘sorry’, you go on and learn from it.”

The comments come a day after an exclusive Postmedia report that a Chestermere councilor had filed a complaint with the Calgary city council’s integrity commissioner when her name appeared on a $ 331 bar bar for a meeting with Magliocca she says she never attended a communal conference in Quebec City. Yvette Kind (formerly Wagner) said she filed the complaint because she did not appreciate seeing her name used as a reason to spend a bar on Calgary taxpayers.

Four elected officials listed on Magliocca’s expense receipts, obtained through a Freedom of Information request, said they had no food or drinks purchased from him and were not present at the restaurants listed on the receipts. Two officials listed on the report said they could never recall meeting Magliocca.

They formed. Jeff Davison took a similar attitude to Chu, saying that Kind was within her rights to file a complaint with the integrity commissioner, but that Magliocca is working to “do this right.”

“I think it’s a lesson ahead to be more careful with your spending and with details,” Davison said.

“I would suspect that many of what will end up happening is that the integrity commissioner will go with Coun. Magliocca and make sure the money he said was returned was returned, and that he was forgiven.”

They formed. Shane Keating had been reluctant to comment but noted his caution at the expense.

“I present all my expenses as accurately as I can,” Keating said. “I take great care to record my expenses as accurately as possible.”

The effort should not only result in a thorough investigation but also underscore the surplus, says the director of the Canadian Federation of Alberta Taxpayers, Franco Terrazzano. Magliocca was among 10 Calgary council members to attend the conference, a group that included Mayor Naheed Nenshi. Magliocca claimed $ 6,400 in conference expenses.

“Magliocca has to take the shoe box of admissions to administration, humbly tell them things got a little bit longer, and the administration has to provide a full report to the council on what happened here.” thought to be a business trip, “Terrazzano said. “Moving forward, too, there may not be so many councilors going on this trip. It’s crazy that the City is thinking about tightening its belt and we need to see leadership from the council.”

Magliocca’s receipts were signed by Coun. Ray Jones, in his capacity as chair of the council office’s coordinating committee.

– With files by Meghan Potkins and Brodie Thomas

jherring@postmedia.com

Twitter: @jasonfherring

advertisement