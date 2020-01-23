advertisement

If you’re a Paramore fan, you might think you know exactly what to expect from Hayley Williams’ first solo single.

The rock / pop-punk group had a quite distinct style and image, mainly thanks to their frontwoman.

Nevertheless, many people were surprised by his first solo single “Simmer”, which has what some people call a more “mature” sound.

There is no doubt, it’s a very good song.

This is the first song from Williams’ debut album, “Petals for Armor”, which will be released on May 8.

“I am so ready and so incredibly moved to be able to share this project,” she said. “It was a scary and stimulating experience. Some of my proudest moments as a lyricist happened while writing PETALS FOR ARMOR. And I was able to get my hands a little dirtier than usual in regarding instrumentation.

“I am part of a group with my favorite musicians, so I never really feel the need to play a player role when it comes to Paramore’s records.”

See social media’s reaction to “Simmer” below:

Honestly, I didn’t expect a Hayley Williams to be as good, but here we are. https://t.co/GDrmr9LB3d

– Richie McCormåck (@RichieMcCormack) January 22, 2020

I couldn’t be more surprised by what I just heard from @yelyahwilliams 😮. The voices on this are incredible and the instrument 🔥 #Simmer

– Cesiu232 (@ cesiu232) January 22, 2020

the fact that she left herself vulnerable and honest, the message and the power behind her, Simmer’s song of the year and hayley williams is a fucking queen # SIMMERbyHayleyWilliamspic.twitter.com / l5qkUH8AKa

– Tue 🌺 SIMMER DAY (@rosecolxred) January 22, 2020

Simmer by Hayley Williams is a fucking TUNE wow so good

– anna (@annataylerrr) January 23, 2020

Before going to bed, I had to listen to Hayley Williams’ new song and omit the song and the production like Holy Heck which is beyond good, happy that this solo project remains incredibly 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/no3u7uDwVq

– Flynn 🤡 (@ ItsFlynn96) January 23, 2020

Hayley Williams is back! ‘Simmer’ is just great, a new dark, exciting and immersive sound coupled with meaningful lyrics. This is the brilliance that I expected and, as such, the result surprised me enormously (and will continue to listen to it again and again) pic.twitter.com/h11kDjIhxt

– Lee (x2) (@jimmymcgillesq) January 23, 2020

