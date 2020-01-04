advertisement

The annual AFI lunch on the Golden Globes weekend brought together TV, streaming and film talents and offered another opportunity for a campaign.

The annual American Film Institute Awards, held at Golden Globes over the weekend, is a civilized, unpublished gathering that falls into the hands of campaigners who have no chance to expose their competitors to the media. This lunch at the Four Seasons is more relaxed and sociable than most, as AFI President Bob Gazzale emphasized that everyone is a winner.

advertisement

Anne Thompson

Every year in January, the top 10 film and 10 TV winners know that they only have to talk for an hour, look for their salmon, and applaud 20 clips. In fact, there were 22 this year when the juries recognized two foreign imports, Phoebe Waller-Bridges “Fleabag” and Bong Joon Hows “Parasite”. “Once upon a time in Hollywood” star Brad Pitt jumped across the room to greet director Bong and cast “Parasite,” whose clip deserves rousing applause.

Anne Thompson

Gazzale pointed to several AFI Life Achievement Award winners in the crowd, including Clint Eastwood, 89-year-old director of Richard Jewell. Mel Brooks teased Taika Waititi for failing to ask permission to put Hitler in “Jojo Rabbit” anyway.

connected

connected

The TV jury chief, Rich Frank, said his jury had to go through more than 400 screenplay series. “What was television has changed in recent years,” he said. “It was difficult to choose 10.”

FX star Billy Porter (“Pose”) rubbed his shoulders with “Succession” stars Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox, from Team HBO, along with David Benioff and David Weiss “Game of Thrones”, Craig Mazins “Chernobyl “and David Cox were cheered on Damon Lindelof’s” Guardians “.

Meanwhile, the Netflix table was on both sides of the aisle, with Oscar candidates “Marriage Story” and “The Irishman” – with Robert De Niro at hand – and Peter Morgan’s series “The Crown” (his girlfriend Gillian Anderson plays Margaret Thatcher) in season 4), Ava DuVernay’s “When They See Us” and Susannah Grant, Ayelet Waldman and Michael Chabon’s “Unbelievable” with Merritt Weaver and Kaitlyn Dever, who sat with director Lisa Cholodenko. Waldman and Chabon finally bring the bestseller “The Amazing Adventures of Cavalier and Clay” to Showtime. Trekkie Chabon is already working on Patrick Stewart’s return to “Star Trek: Picard” from CBS All Access.

Anne Thompson

On the film side, Tom Rothman of Sony directed two films, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, with Quentin Tarantino, Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margaret Qualley and Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” accompanied by Star Saoirse Ronan. Gerwig admitted that she had never had such a worried Christmas. She shouldn’t have worried. Your film has had great success with the audience.

Anne Thompson

Her partner Noah Baumbach was with Laura Dern and Adam Driver from “Marriage Story”, who took part in this event with Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” last year. At Lionsgate’s Knives Out table, writer-director Rian Johnson sat with Don Johnson and Jamie Lee Curtis and admitted that he learned to be political when it came to answering Star Wars questions.

Studio heads enjoy hanging out at their tables with their top talent – Warner Bros. studio boss Ann Sarnoff sat with “Joker” star Joaquin Phoenix and producer Bradley Cooper who chatted with DiCaprio while Universal Ron Meyer “1917” director Sam Mendes performed as an actor George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman and the composer Thomas Newman.

Anne Thompson

On the indie side, Nancy Searchley and Steve Gilula from Fox Searchlight Waititi and his “Jojo Rabbit” stars Roman Griffin Davis and Thomasin McKenzie moderated, while David Fenkel from A24 cheered Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell”.

The full list of film and television award winners can be found below.

AFI movies of the year

“1917”

“The good bye”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Knife out”

“Little woman”

“Marriage story”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Richard Jewell”

Special Price: “Parasite”

AFI TV programs of the year

“Chernobyl”

“The crown”

“Fosse / Verdon”

“Game of Thrones”

“Pose”

“Succession”

“Incredible”

“Veep”

“Guardian”

“When you see us”

Special Price: “Fleabag”

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement