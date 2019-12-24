advertisement

Not every filmmaker wins the Best Director Oscar for the first time, but that’s exactly what happened to Sam Mendes. The filmmaker emerged from the theater world into the cinema landscape, with a penchant for powerful images and heavy melodrama, and although sometimes struggling to find the right balance between the two, his best films are extraordinarily impressive and – sometimes – incredibly entertaining. Let’s take a look at the full filmography of Sam Mendes, from his worst films to his best.

8. “SPECTER” (2015)

Mendes’ second appearance as a James Bond director is a big step after Skyfall. Bond is back and examines a mysterious villain who behaves exactly like his classic villain Blofeld, but in the idea of ​​a twist, actually his classic villain Blofeld. (Christoph Waltz is on the nose, but decent as the main villain, but his sidekick Mr. Hinx, played by Dave Bautista, is more catchy.) “SPECTER” makes the mistake of taking Bond so seriously that he just isn’t having fun anymore , even if the story that’s going on around him is old-fashioned and ridiculous.

advertisement

7. “American Beauty” (1999)

Mendes’ directorial debut won the Oscar for best film and Mendes the Oscar for best director. But nowadays “American Beauty” feels strange and awkward backward. Kevin Spacey plays a middle-aged family man whose life takes a turn for the better when he has a crush on his daughter’s best friend at high school, who cornered everyone around him. “American Beauty” is a series of sheets, often artificial moments, but these moments are further enhanced by Conrad L. Hall’s lavish cinematography, Thomas Newman’s mischievous score and an excellent cast of the ensemble (although Spacey’s performance is uncomfortable these days).

6. “Revolutionary Road” (2008)

“Titanic” co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet reunited with Kathy Bates in a handsome adaptation of Richard Yates’ classic novel about a couple who choke on the tight social customs of the 1950s. Mendes handles the material with confidence and relies on the actors and the material to get our attention. Although everyone is trying to do a good job – especially Winslet and a stealing Michael Shannon – the film plays thematically like a different face – punch to Americana, as if cynicism about social institutions alone should be more than enough to care for us To bring mind.

5. “The Road to Perdition” (2002)

Based on the comic by Max Alan Collins, who was inspired by the manga and live-action films “Lone Wolf and Cub”, “The Road to Perdition” is a crime story about an assassin who did his old man on the run employer goes with his young, innocent son for the ride. But it is also a wonderfully filmed piece from the art house era about family tragedies and moral conflicts. At best, Mendes balances his intoxicating endeavors with the glaring violence of history. In the worst case, “The Road to Perdition” is no longer in sync and uses Conrad L. Hall’s fantastic cinematography so much that the mushy narrative loses its entertainment value.

4. “Skyfall” (2012)

Mende’s first James Bond film is one of the franchise’s highlights. The breathtaking photography by Roger Deakins brings the series back to its seductive sheen, the dynamic villain Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem) is one of the biggest slides of the super spy, and the personal inserts of the story give “Skyfall” more momentum than the vast majority of predecessors. But it is also a 007 film, no matter how hard Mendes tries to make it look as if it were the most classy film ever. The story is still based on ridiculous implausibilities and clashing tones. No matter. “Skyfall” sums up the mix and stands out from its best side as a bond.

3. “1917” (2019)

Mendes’ most ambitious film to date is technically a funny film about two World War I soldiers who have been ordered to send a message to the front to end a misguided attack before thousands of men are killed. The simplified construction of “1917” disproves the stunning technical complexity. Roger Deakins films the action as if it were (mostly) a continuous shot that hovers from one incredible set piece to the next with uncanny seamlessness. The real story is something like playing a video game for third parties, right through to side tasks – collecting milk will solve a puzzle later! – but it is undeniably incredible to watch the landscape twist as the war changes the planet itself in the microcosm.

2. “Jarhead” (2005)

Mendes’ biggest war film to date is about aggressively male men who have been rendered powerless by the modern war machine, and that is a contrast that “Jarhead” carries all the way. The film takes place during Operation Desert Storm, a war that differs from previous generations and was difficult to fathom or even romanticize. Jake Gyllenhaal intervenes, gets into the rhythm of the war and no longer gets the triggers for this aggression, which would result in someone losing it after a while. Funny and satirical, tragic and grumpy, “Jarhead” impressively embodies the madness of the war and sends it out.

1. “Away We Go” (2009)

The majority of Sam Mendes’ films are characterized by heavy storylines and equally haunting images, but his best film is his most intimate. “Away We Go” plays Maya Rudolph and John Krasinski as a young pregnant couple who have no idea where to raise their family. In search of the answer, they travel to friends and family in North America. The film’s episodic structure focuses on “Away We Go” as a series of amusing vignettes, but the incredible characters we meet along the way – and the absolutely lovable protagonists – are indelible, delightfully human. Absolutely charming filmmaking by Mendes at its finest.

advertisement