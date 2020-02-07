advertisement

Controversial plans to build more than 150 homes next to the M1 in Leicestershire have been approved despite a campaign to prevent development.

The proposal for 168 homes on a 15-acre site between Ratby and the M1 was approved on Tuesday evening.

Councilors from Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council voted to approve the program after being warned by planning officers that government policies in favor of providing housing land prevailed over local rules suggesting that the program did not was not acceptable.

Officials told the committee that the council’s failure to provide housing over five years meant that any refusal would likely be canceled by a government planning inspector.

Some 300 residents had previously attended a public meeting to oppose Charterhouse Strategic Land’s plan for the land off Groby Road, which includes part of the Springfield Riding School.

The site next to the M1 in Ratby and an impression of house artists

Villagers’ concerns range from neighboring roads that are struggling to accommodate the cars the new homes will bring to the additional noise pollution and the pressure it will put on services such as schools and doctors.

Advisor to planning committee member Andy Furlong asked the officials, “What’s the point?” If local residents and their elected representatives cannot make decisions against unwarranted development, then where does this take us?

“The situation is a direct result of the lack of a five-year supply of land.

“This effectively means that each piece of virgin land over the entire length and width of our borough is essentially up for grabs.

“It is not surprising that there are land surveyors throughout the borough, some of whom encroach on people’s lands, to cut out plots for potential housing development.

“What we’re saying is that the government will take my power away from me as a member of this planning committee – basically,” Give up here in this room tonight.

“I am not ready to descend without fighting.

“If the government planning inspector wants to come and strip me, let them come. Let them do it. “

He asked, “How did we get to this situation in the first place?” Who was responsible and how should they be held accountable and how and when will we get out of this mess? “

Ratby Ward Councilor Ozzy O’Shea said it was not fair to ask residents to take up more housing.

He said, “The people of Ratby have taken enough homes and council pressure over the years.

“They cannot continue to maintain this problem.

“Please think about what you are doing and please vote against this proposal.

“We can defend this call.”

The plan was adopted by eight votes to six and two abstentions.

Charterhouse said: “The development will respect the local character but will also move the community towards a more sustainable future, thanks to a significant increase in the choice of housing and an appropriate outward expansion in Ratby.

“The development will be in accordance with the principles of high quality design and best practices to create a varied urban landscape that respects its environment.

“The objective must be to achieve development with a strong identity and a distinct sense of belonging while integrating into the existing community.”

