Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – As the search for Faye Swetlik continues, it is important that parents know what to do in the worst-case scenario if their own child is missing.

Richland Co.’s sheriff’s investigator and the victim’s lawyer, Morris Davis, said the most important thing parents need to do is call 911 when they find your child is missing. You don’t have to wait 24 hours because every minute counts when looking for a missing child.

“Often parents get the urge to go out and look at themselves. You will start to check out houses, parks and such places. But you have to understand that time is critical, ”said Davis. “Call us as soon as possible. If you want to help with the search, we don’t mind that you do. However, if you want to do that before we get there, make sure law enforcement is on its way. “

If you involve law enforcement agencies, they can use the tools that can help you find them.

“There are many resources we need to help find. We will go door to door, we will use our K-9, we will use the helicopter, our road units,” said Davis.

It is important to know which clothes your child has worn last.

“These are the questions we’re going to ask. What did they wear, can you describe your child to us? The description of the clothes is very important,” said Davis.

Children of all ages are missing, but it doesn’t take long for something bad to happen.

“Older children run away. Or they go somewhere just because they’re teenagers. But when you have a small child, a toddler playing around in the garden or left unattended, sometimes bad things can happen, ”said Davis. “There are people out there looking for a way to take in and kidnap an unsupervised child. It only takes a few seconds.”

Davis said it is a good idea to make sure your child knows their home address and phone number. Have them tell you to make sure they remember.