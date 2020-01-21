advertisement

To celebrate the upcoming release of Half-Life: Alyx in March, Valve has released every major Half-Life franchise history game for free from now until the day the VR title is released. You don’t really have these games (unless you buy them), but you can add them to your library temporarily and play them as often and as often as you want until the promotion ends. It’s the perfect way to catch up before the next entry debuts.

In case you missed the announcement last month, Valve is releasing the first new Half-Life game in more than twelve years in March, although it does not yet have an exact release date. Half-Life: Alyx will serve as a prequel to Half-Life 2, companion Gordon Freeman’s companion Alyx Vance, and will be exclusive to VR platforms.

The games in the temporary Steam promotion include Half-Life: Source (a modern remake of the original game), Half-Life: Opposing Force and Half-Life: Blue Shift (the two extensions for Half-Life), Half-Life 2, Half-Life 2: Episode 1 and Half-Life 2: Episode 2. None of the spin-offs are covered in this promotion.

Whether you want to rediscover all Half-Life games before the launch of Alyx, or play for the first time through these first-person shooters, it’s now a good time to explore the history of PC gaming as told by the iconic series from Valve . It is at least worth the effort to play Half-Life 2 again so that Alyx, set before Gordon Freeman arrived in City 17, will make sense to you.

