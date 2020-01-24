advertisement

Q. Hello: A senior friend of ours recently showed my wife his California driver’s license. it has “END NONE” on it. Under what conditions would someone have a driver’s license that does not expire?

– James, orange

ON. None.

Most of us have such a license with this two-word phrase, regardless of age, wealth, community service or notoriety at the local bowling alley.

This can certainly be a little confusing as it matches the actual expiration date, which is usually due to one of our future birthdays.

For state officials – and police officers – it means “endorsements, none”.

A note is an additional driving privilege in addition to those automatically granted to this driver class.

Most of us have a Class C driver’s license in our handbag or wallet that we can use to drive a car, a three-wheel motorcycle as long as two wheels are in front or behind, and a motorhome that is 40 feet or less long.

Notes on class C driving licenses are apparently rare. In the case of driving licenses with a different class for commercial drivers, for example, notes could permit the carrying of hazardous substances.

Q. Dear Honk: Is a person riding a bicycle on a crosswalk a vehicle or a pedestrian? The reason I’m asking is that I recently drove up to a four-way stop in orange, looked around and saw that nobody was there, and was about to go forward when a woman with the Bicycle came along the sidewalk, down the handicap ramp and in front of me.

– Gary Stiles, orange

ON. A cyclist must comply with the so-called “road traffic rules” according to state law, it said Sgt. Phil McMullin of the finest orange. This includes stopping at red traffic lights and stop signs.

In cases like the one you mentioned, Gary, if the car has the right of way, it violates the failure to give in, the good sergeant said.

Well, if she was walking and running away from you either way, she could be quoted under another law.

Honkins Fact No. 1: It is believed that the bus that Rosa Parks refused to seat in 1955 to seat a white man – an action that fueled the civil rights movement – is located at Henry Ford, a Michigan museum. The museum offered more than $ 425,000 to others, including the Smithsonian Institute, in 2001 for the bus to Montgomery, Alabama. A few hundred thousand more were raised to restore it, with the federal government helping. (Source: The Henry Ford).

Honkins Fact No. 2: Up to two weeks ago, 6,767,413 Californians had received real money, almost 460,000 a month earlier. The DMV is pushing for people to reach them well before October 1 when federal officials require all adults boarding a domestic flight or entering a secure federal facility to require a real ID, US passport, and passport card or show some other accepted identification.

