Over the past decade, Disney has been digging into its own nostalgic favorites. In particular, they took their beloved animated classics, remakeed them in live action (or mostly live action), and produced blockbuster smashes after another. Let’s take a look at all of the live action remakes of Disney’s animated classics, dating back to the 1990s, to find out which films have improved and which have been neglected.

17. “The Jungle Book” (1994)

The first live-action Disney remake of an animated Disney classic is somehow the worst. Stephen Sommers (“The Mummy”) directs this frustratingly sluggish take on Rudyard Kipling’s stories, which deprive the animals of their characterization and instead emphasize the boring experiences of British colonialists who wear down Mowgli (Jason Scott Lee) at every turn. Some of the supportive performances, particularly by Cary Elwes and Lena Headey, are noteworthy, but the rest of the film is a sloppy return to a graciously past era of adventure film, full of backward mentalities, and overwhelming action.

16. “Christopher Robin” (2018)

A.A.’s beloved stories Milne had previously been converted into several beautifully animated and heartwarming films by Disney. So it’s especially funny that Marc Forster’s “Christopher Robin” simply puts these timeless characters in a lukewarm and outgoing family that is about a father who – gasps! – Spends too much time at work and rediscovers his inner child thanks to the return of his old, magical friends. Ewan McGregor shines as the adult version of Christopher Robin, but the melancholic cinematography, the underdeveloped script and the creepy VFX portrayals of Pooh and his friends make “Christopher Robin” a hard slogan.

15. “Alice through the mirror” (2016)

James Bobin’s sequel to “Alice in Wonderland” certainly looks like an improvement on the original, with lively production design and strange visual effects, and a tone that is graciously less bleak. But the time travel plot that takes Alice back to the early days of Wonderland (sorry, “Underland”) to become the cause of all her sufferings (including genocide) retroactively violates the original film, which had a shipload of problems in the first place ,

14. “Beauty and the Beast” (2017)

Despite the excellent source material and decent cast, Bill Condons remake of “Beauty and the Beast” has the unfortunate difference of being the only live action Disney remake that has absolutely no new interpretation of its material. It’s exactly the same story, but longer and only because of unnecessary additions that fill up the runtime as desired, confuse the motivation of the characters and shoot holes in the already thin plot. Add some ugly character designs and a totally memorable new song, and you have a film that brought Disney a lot of money, but artistically has no particular reason to exist.

13. “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (2019)

Maleficent is back and this time she meets Aurora’s future mother-in-law, Queen Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer), who accuses the sorceress of attempting to commit genocide against Maleficent’s fairy. Jolie is as sharp as ever, but the film gives her little to do or say. The plot is a leaden thing, just an excuse to end up in a big fight (which is hastily blown off), and focuses on the stupidest pipe organ solo in cinema history. “Mistress of Evil” also completely contradicts the story and message of the original, which makes both films worse.

12. “Alice in Wonderland” (2010)

Tim Burton’s blockbuster retelling of “Alice in Wonderland” is unnecessarily dark and violent and – worst of all – without Lewis Carroll’s signature joke. Mia Wasikowska plays Alice, who has forgotten the wonderland (sorry, “Unterland”) and returns years later, only to find that it will be taken over by the dark, a problem that can only be solved by more war. The film seems like a cynical attempt to make a classic story edgy and marketable, but at least there is an interesting attempt to turn Alice into a modern and active heroine, and the film’s cast includes some real highlights, including Helena Bonham Carter as the Red Queen, Anne Hathaway as White Queen and Stephen Fry as Cheshire Cat.

11. “The Lion King” (2019)

In contrast to “The Jungle Book” – which has at least one human character – the new “Lion King” could not even be regarded as “live action” in the most generous use of the term, but only to keep us entertained anyway take up. This is an ambitious visual spectacle where the African savannah of the original 2D cartoon is restored in photorealistic CG details. It is about a lion cub that avenges the murder of its father and brings order back to the ecosystem. When Jon Favreau’s film works, it’s a visual miracle. But if it fails, which is most of the time, it’s because the film’s literal animation style directly contradicts the arc, fantastic storyline, and characters. Style may be the selling point, but too often it stands in the way of substance.

10. “102 Dalmatians” (2000)

Kevin Lima’s sequel to the hit remake “101 Dalmatians” is strange and boxed, but completely apologetic in his defense. Glenn Close returns as the despicable Cruella de Vil, who has been brainwashed and is now trying to save puppies instead of murdering them. When her programming wears off, she resumes her evil ways. There’s not much more than that, but the film’s amazing costume design and Close’s perfect performance make “102 Dalmatians” an amiable, if flat, piece of children’s entertainment.

9. “Maleficent” (2014)

Disney’s “Maleficent” is less an adaptation of “Sleeping Beauty” than a family-friendly reef on Abel Ferrara’s “Ms .45”. Angelina Jolie plays a fairy who is betrayed and hurt by her human lover and friend. She is physically and emotionally scarred and tries to take revenge on him by cursing his daughter, who is played by Elle Fanning. Cinematography is often difficult to understand – and once you’ve looked at some of the CGI creatures you’ll want it to stay that way – but the bold reinterpretation of the source material and Jolie’s extraordinary accomplishments make “Maleficent” stand out its bad VFX and extremely sloppy storytelling.

8.Aladdin (2019)

Guy Ritchie’s remake of “Aladdin” soaks up all the personality the filmmaker might have brought to the project instead of warming up the original in a mediocre but slightly enjoyable way. Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott are wonderful as Aladdin and Jasmine, and Will Smith plays the genius as if he were the ultimate fantasy wingman. It’s like seeing the original “Aladdin” play in the middle of a parade: happy, well-intentioned and fleeting.

7.Woman and the vagrant (2019)

Take all the animated magic of “Lady and the Tramp” with you and all you have left are two dogs staring at each other. And it turns out that’s okay in Charlie Bean’s modest remake. Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux are gracious, mismatched lead voices, the story about class crossings is as simple and effective as ever, and Bean’s new film makes the whole story more comprehensive (and wisely throws one of Disney’s most problematic songs out of the way) , The CG animation on the dog’s faces is distracting below average, but everything else is cute. Simple, but cute.

6. “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” (2010)

Apart from an obligatory scene with some dancing pugs, Jon Turteltaub’s “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” has very little to do with the classic Mickey Mouse segment of “Fantasia”. Jay Baruchel plays a young science nerd destined to become a wizard, and Nicolas Cage has to train him before bad wizards can deploy an army and conquer the world. It’s a perfectly observable fantasy adventure, but nothing about “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” has a lasting impact. It is practically the textbook definition of “average”.

5. “101 Dalmatians” (1996)

Stephen Herek directed a trio of Disney hits with live action in the 1990s – “The Mighty Ducks”, “The Three Musketeers” and “101 Dalmatians” – and they all satisfy family-friendly romps. Jeff Daniels and Joely Richardson play people whose dogs fall in love and have countless puppies, and Glenn Close portrays Cruella de Vil like a pitched “Batman” villain from the 1960s. The film revolves around a brainless, uninterrupted “home alone” slapstick in the second half, but it’s fun, after all, and Close gives such a glorious performance that it’s practically Oscar-worthy.

4. “Dumbo” (2019)

Tim Burton’s second live-action remake of a Disney-animated classic is smarter, more emotional, and significantly more subversive than his “Alice in Wonderland”. It’s still the story of a circus elephant baby with huge ears that help him fly, but this time around his circus is bought by an amusement park operator played by Michael Keaton. He dismisses most of the workers after the merger and exploits his newly acquired intellectual property beyond reason. Disney has often turned heartless capitalists into their bad guys, but in “Dumbo” the studio seems to be pointing a finger at itself, giving Burton’s richly realized imagination an unexpected and impressive sting.

3. “The Jungle Book” (2016)

Jon Favreau’s “The Jungle Book” uses so much CGI that the term “live action” is probably a misnomer. There is only one character that is not captured by movement, and even the realistic surroundings have been digitally rendered. But either way it’s an excellent film. Favreau foregoes the casual, episodic structure of the original in favor of a more concentrated adventure, and Mowgli (Neel Sethi) gradually takes responsibility for saving the jungle from the deadly Shere Khan (Idris Elba). An all-star cast of mo-cap animal characters keeps the movie alive, though Christopher Walken is a distracting strange choice for King Louie.

2. “Pete’s Dragon” (2016)

Another nebulously defined “live action remake”, since the original “Pete’s Dragon” was a mostly musical live action fantasy with an animated title character. David Lowery’s remake removes all classic songs (ranging from adorable to weirdly violent) and also throws out the crazier storylines. Instead, he illuminates the emotionally righteous story of a lost boy whose only friend is a giant dragon. When Pete is discovered and brought back to the human world, his dragon Elliot searches for him. Lowery makes room for weird gimmicks, but is mainly interested in exploring our contemporary astonishing ability. It transforms a previously eccentric story into something beautiful and possibly timeless.

1. “Cinderella” (2015)

Disney’s original “Cinderella” is a masterpiece of animation, but it’s also a narratively thin piece of wish fulfillment. Kenneth Branagh’s live action remake maintains the original, classic plot, but reinforces the characters and gives the evil stepmother (Cate Blanchett) meaningful motivation for her treatment of Cinderella (Lily James) and Cinderella, a set of clearly defined principles justifying each one Decision and give the prince (John Madden) enough time with Cinderella so that they can actually fall in love credibly. Romantic, beautiful and – at least in terms of history – an undeniable improvement on the original. “Cinderella” is the crown jewel of Disney’s live action remakes. For now.

