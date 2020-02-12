“The last thing I wanted was for my son to live more than 80 kilometers from me for most of the time.”

These are the words of a mother from Leicestershire, one of thousands of parents in the county who have had to fight for the education of their children.

She spoke to LeicestershireLive about her experiences after the board last week revealed the huge costs involved in educating children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

“It’s a massive fit, it’s installed and he likes it. It’s good for him and that’s what I have to keep telling myself, but none of that changes the fact that it was a battle to get to this point, and it’s not over yet. “

Mom has spent years fighting the system to ensure that her son, who has lifelong health problems and complex needs, receives the education he is entitled to.

She explained: “A court is an independent legal remedy, it is a complex process to undertake and the last resort for a parent.

“You have to prepare documents that can span hundreds of pages, represent yourself before a judge and two expert advisers, and prove that the decision will not meet your child’s needs.

“These professional reports are more difficult for parents to obtain and expensive to order than the county council. My son’s legal process lasted nine months. “

She was one of many parents upset by the council, revealing that a child’s education costs the authority £ 500,000 a year.

She said, “The board relies on the independent sector to provide specialized placements for complex needs and these are a last hope for children when all else has failed.

“The system is there to ensure that children get the help they need and are legally entitled to it. Children have been shown to be a burden. Perhaps they should take a closer look at why so many parents are forced to go to court.

“I think these families have had enough. In reality, they have had to manage one crisis after another of support and / or school placements breaking down while waiting for services that are unavailable or that simply no longer exist in Leicestershire. “

LeicestershireLive reported last week that there were also four other children in the county, each with an education, health and care plan (EHCP) totaling more than £ 250,000 a year.

The mother believes that her son is one of them but says that the council only pays part of this amount because it is financed jointly by the education, social care and health budgets.

“A court must ensure that any decision it makes is not” an inefficient use of resources, “which means that if low-cost placement is available and capable of meeting the child’s needs, it will rule against the parents and for the council.

“In court, you have an idea of ​​the cost. Some courts deal with issues such as speech therapy and not schools, so 95% of the courts disagree with the parents’ preferred school. “

Some 4,727 children in the country have EHCP – the average cost is £ 17,044 per year – about three times the cost of educating a primary or secondary student.

An EHCP is a legal document which involves parents, carers and young people in partnership with professionals working in specialized education, health and social care services.

The mother added: “The needs of my son are very complex, due to the living conditions. He is in an expensive residential placement and there are also transportation and support costs when he is at home as well.

“Before going to this school, its support program was very complex and expensive, so it’s not just a case of the board finding an additional £ 250,000.

“His program is now jointly funded, so the money comes from health, social care and education, not just education alone.

“In the long term, now that my son’s needs are met, he has the potential to learn skills to make him more independent and therefore be less costly for the council in the coming years.”

She also called on the central government to take note of the situation and said, “This is a national funding problem, Leicestershire is one of the least funded councils in the country and needs to be addressed so that ‘There is more funding for everyone’s needs, not just children with disabilities.

“It is the children and the parents who struggle in all of this. Every day, it seems like we have a fight in our hands or that we are blamed or judged. “

The mom said she made the decision she described as “heartbreaking” to send her son to the county school after failing to get the right level of support when he was home.

“We miss him, it’s not the same without him here,” shes help. “He misses his brother, he is no longer there for him either. It just seems very far away and the week seems so long without seeing it.

“Where he is now, there are fewer children, fewer transitions, it is calmer and he is less anxious, which allows him to learn effectively. He has a personalized program to develop his skills throughout the day on standby with 24-hour support.

“There is a range of specialists on site and therapies integrated by qualified staff.

“I hope this means that he will thrive in a way that he has never been able to before.”

In providing the figures in the original article, the Leicestershire County Council said: “In most cases children with special needs are cared for in the regular SEN Support school without the need for a EHCP.

“Children with more complex or persistent needs can be supported by an EHCP, which helps provide coordinated support and funding to meet a child’s overall needs.

“A child in an ordinary school with an EHCP can benefit from individual or small group support, with access to specialized therapies.

“We believe that every child should have the opportunity to be educated in their local community alongside their peers.

“Our specialized resources can do this by providing children with a secure” base “from which they can receive specialized education and support, while continuing to benefit from wider activities and courses. This helps give each child a unique experience that reflects their needs.

“Our special schools offer very specialized facilities, teaching in small groups and personalized care. All teachers and staff will have the expertise to help children learn, including independence and professional skills.

“The Leicestershire County Council is committed to providing the best possible services to children with special educational needs through the best use of public resources.”

