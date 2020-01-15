advertisement

One in 15 cars submitted for the national auto test last year was found to be dangerously defective and unsafe to drive on public roads.

The figures published by the Road Traffic Safety Authority (RSA) show that in 2019 more than 92,000 vehicles examined in NCT test centers were in a non-roadworthy state.

advertisement

A total of 92,523 vehicles were classified as “dangerous”.

They represent 6.6 percent of almost 1.4 million cars that were tested in 47 test centers nationwide last year.

Although the vast majority later received an NCT, a renewed test found that a total of 2,791 vehicles were dangerously defective.

Tires in poor condition and problems with the brakes are the main reason that cars are classified as dangerous on public roads, according to the RSA.

A spokesman for the agency said the large number of cars that were classified as “dangerous” was not surprising.

As a result of the implementation of an EU directive on the technical monitoring of motor vehicles since 2018, all defects are classified as minor, serious or dangerous.

“Still clueless”

“Many drivers are not yet aware of the change in classification and have to inform car owners that there are problems in which their vehicle is classified as unsafe for driving on public roads and that they have to take the problem seriously,” says the spokesman said.

A recent RSA survey found that 40 percent of all car owners used the NCT as a diagnostic tool for problems with their vehicles. According to the RSA, this explains the higher failure rate for the first test.

“People have to stop using the NCT to identify problems with their car. You should have it serviced regularly by a mechanic as it is a much more detailed inspection. The NCT can never replace a full service, ”said the RSA spokesman.

Every driver who drives a vehicle that is not drivable will be fined up to 2,000 euros and five penalty points and / or imprisoned for three months

Neither RSA nor Applus, the operator of the NCT, collect information about the number of people who are still driving a non-roadworthy vehicle from NCT centers or who have their car towed.

The RSA spokesman said that anyone who continued to drive a vehicle after it was classified as a dangerous defect was “irresponsible.”

Every motorist whose vehicle is classified as “dangerous” is advised that “under all circumstances” it is unsafe to be used on the road.

At the end of a test, the NCT inspectors put a sticker saying “failed dangerous” on such vehicles.

‘Illegal’

“It is illegal to drive a vehicle on a public road with dangerous defects, which means that the driver can incur penalties and go to court if he is caught by An Garda Síochána,” said the RSA spokesman.

Every driver who drives a vehicle that is not drivable will be fined up to 2,000 euros and five penalty points and / or imprisoned for three months.

The RSA announced that gardaí was automatically informed via the national vehicle and driver file of any vehicle whose test was overdue by three months.

Such information is now also available for Gardaí at roadside checkpoints. They are equipped with handheld devices to check the license status of stopped drivers and vehicles.

The RSA numbers show that 50 percent of all cars that completed an NCT last year passed the full test – after 49.1 percent in 2018.

In addition to the “failure-prone” vehicles, more than 603,000 other vehicles failed the test.

The numbers show that more than 41,500 vehicles that failed the full test were not submitted for re-testing.

Cars that were first registered in 2015, 2013, 2011 and 2009, and older vehicles should be tested last year.

The RSA recently confirmed that Applus had to pilot changes to a vehicle’s suspension testing.

Fatal traffic accident

This is followed by an award of € 31,000 from the Cork Circuit civil court against Applus because Applus has not discovered a faulty suspension in a vehicle that was later involved in a fatal traffic accident.

An after-collision report found that the vehicle was found to be inoperable both at the time of the fatal accident near Fota, Co Cork, in December 2012, and when it passed the NCT seven months earlier.

The driver of the vehicle, Amanda O’Flaherty (26) from Cork, was killed after the car suddenly found its way into an oncoming vehicle.

advertisement