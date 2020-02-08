advertisement

Everton have lost none of their last 10 games against Palace. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Everton vs Crystal Palace

Goodison Park, Liverpool

Saturday, 08-02-2020 @ 15:30

Ref: David Coote

Everton are undefeated in the last 10 Premier League games with Crystal Palace, keeping a clean sheet in each of the last three games (W4, D6). They could match their longest winning streak against Crystal Palace: three from 1979 to 1990. However, Palace is fighting for a fifth Premier League away victory against the same opponent for the first time.

Everton has lost only once in 10 league games since Marco Silva was sacked (W5, D4). Liverpool are the only team to have won more than 19 Everton points during this period. It was five undefeated games at Goodison Park for the Toffees (W3, D2), their best streak in a single season since a streak of six games between September and December 2018. They scored 61% of their goals at the top of the league in the first half of the games this season. Everton is one of two teams not to have received a Premier League penalty this season, along with Newcastle United.

The Eagles are winless in seven games in all competitions. Their only victory in 10 league games was played against West Ham the day after Christmas (D6, L3). Palace has played nine Premier League games without laundry, the longest streak in the division. Roy Hodgson’s team is the top scorer in the division, with 22 goals. Only five of them arrived before half time. They’ve had the fewest number of targeted attempts in the Premier League this season: 77 in 25 games, averaging 3.1 per game. Crystal Palace has 30 points – a win would give them their best score after 26 games in a top flight season since 1991-92. The average age of their Premier League starting lineup this season is 29 years and 230 days, the oldest in the competition. Christian Benteke is one of the 100 Premier League matches for Palace. He scored eight goals in his first 13 league games for the Eagles, but only scored 11 in the next 86 games.

Everton midfielder Fabian Delph must serve a one-game suspension following his expulsion from Watford last weekend. Andre Gomes could return later this month after recovering quickly from a serious ankle injury.

Crystal Palace detached Cenk Tosun, who missed the last game due to a hamstring problem, is not eligible to face his parent club. Martin Kelly misses due to a calf injury.

Brighton vs Watford

American Express Community Stadium, East Sussex

Saturday, 08-02-2020 @ 20:30

Ref: Kavin Friend

Shane Duffy is available for Brighton after recovering from surgery to remove a blood clot in his leg. His compatriot defender Dan Burn could return from the broken collarbone he suffered on New Years Day, while new signing Tariq Lamptey could be involved.

Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley is in line to return from an injury to Achilles. The Hornets will assess Nathaniel Chalobah, who was replaced due to a back spasm last week, and Ismaila Sarr. Wingman Sarr has not played since he injured his hamstring against Tottenham three weeks ago.

Brighton won the return game 3-0 on the opening weekend of the season, scoring one more goal than he had in all seven previous league games. Albion is in the running to secure its first league double on Watford since 1990-91, when the teams were playing at the second level. Watford’s only defeat in his last seven league visits to Brighton occurred in the Premier League in December 2017 (W3, D3).

