advertisement

It’s only a matter of weeks before Ireland enters the crucial phase of the second Mick McCarthy era. The playoffs in March have the only goal of getting us to Euro 2020 and decide whether his return can be considered a success or a failure.

Ireland are facing a tricky game in Slovakia, with a win over Northern Ireland or Bosnia and Herzegovina.

It’s certainly not an easy path, especially considering that our only away win in the campaign was an unconvincing 1-0 win in Gibraltar. This leaves many questions unanswered where we made a mistake during a qualification campaign, most of which was about an enviable position.

advertisement

The team selection was sometimes questionable. Although he primarily preached a mantra of the club form, he often resorted to the tried and tested.

John Egan played at a level well above Richard Keogh for at least 12 months, but the Irish boss insisted on the derby player until his injury forced him to change his defense. Similar arguments could be put forward for other actors, particularly those that have been maintained despite the lack of form.

Still, no player can have felt as hard as Matt Doherty.

Doherty was undoubtedly the best Irish Premier League player during the 18/19 season to perform some brilliant performances for the Wolves. He was unlucky enough not to join the PFA team of the year, and only Trent Alexander-Arnold kept him aside.

He looked like he would be a big player for Ireland in qualifying for Euro 2020, but it didn’t go that way.

The presence of Seamus Coleman ensured that McCarthy Doherty would never return the right position. As captain and a major performer for his country in recent years, Everton’s man has always been on the team.

This led McCarthy to look for ways to integrate both players into the starting XI. In the campaign’s first game against Gibraltar, Coleman started on the right and Doherty on the right of the midfield just in front of him. Given the offensive nature of the wolf man at club level, it had the potential to work.

It was abandoned in less than an hour and was no longer used in the campaign. In retrospect it may be 20/20, but that looks like an error now.

Doherty would not start another game until Georgia was gone, where he was played out of position on the left. When he finally got the chance to play against Switzerland due to Coleman’s suspension, he was probably our best player.

With crucial games just weeks away, Matt Doherty just has to be on the team. Ignoring this problem again would be a big mistake by Mick McCarthy.

Where does it fit? The most obvious answer is as a direct replacement for Coleman.

The Everton man was an incredible servant of his country, but he is no longer at the peak of his career. Doherty has been successful for over 18 months and there is no real argument between the two when it comes to the current form. It is clear that the Dubliner offers more here.

Given that we know everything about the current Irish coach, this seems the most unlikely result.

This lets us search again for answers on how both can be part of the same page. Fortunately for McCarthy, the perfect litmus test is currently taking place on Merseyside.

Everton won the World Cup with Djibril Sidibe of Monaco in the summer, probably with the intention of replacing Seamus Coleman. That was how it seemed to go under Marco Silva, and the man from Donegal was leaving the team more and more as the season progressed.

With Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival, things turned interestingly. The Italian appears to be keen to include both Sidibe and Coleman in the team and to try different systems to achieve this.

Coleman was deployed on the right by a three, Sidibe operated on the right full-back. This is a particularly interesting development for Ireland as some of our first choice defenders play in a similar system.

Coleman plays for Everton on the right again tonight.

Could this be the way forward for Ireland, along with Doherty and Stevens at the wingback? https://t.co/ZVSG1G0x3i

– Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) January 1, 2020

The clubs of Matt Doherty, Shane Duffy, John Egan and Enda Stevens have all used a 3-5-2 system, and Coleman’s listing would make it difficult for Mick McCarthy to ignore.

We have been demanding the use of this exact system and personnel since March 2019, although others have now joined this specific concern.

McCarthy briefly flirted with it in Switzerland, but frankly he made a mess of it. James McClean played on the left, Enda Stevens on the third, Doherty on the bench. It was given up in less than half an hour.

If Coleman performs well in right-back, this should be Mick McCarthy’s move. Enda Stevens and Matt Doherty are among the most creative players in the Premier League. If a team calls for such contributions, they have the opportunity to do so at an international level.

That’s not the only way the pair was used at Everton. On the admittedly unsuccessful trip to Anfield yesterday, Sidibe played on the right side of the midfield with Coleman on the right, similar to what we had tried in Gibraltar.

⚠️ TEAM NEWS! ⚠️

2️⃣ changes

🔙 Walcott and Schneiderlin return

COYB! #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/tXlh5SENR4

– Everton (@Everton) January 5, 2020

It wasn’t a good game for Everton, but it will be interesting to see if this will be tested again in the next few games. Doherty would have much more to offer than Sidibe in the future. So you can imagine that the Irish version could be even more functional.

Mick McCarthy will no doubt keep an eye on Goodison Park in the coming weeks. If Coleman has been successful in the past three years, this could be the solution to a number of problems in Ireland.

Matt Doherty has to be on the team, that’s obvious. How McCarthy chooses it will be interesting.

SEE ALSO: West Ham Agrees with Middlesbrough on Darren Randolph

advertisement