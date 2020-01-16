advertisement

January 16, 2020 against Carolyn Fortuna

When I lived on Rhode Island during my school years, I learned that consumers can choose the type of energy supplied to our homes as a simple way to increase the demand for renewable energy. I asked around and landed at Arcadia, which helped me gain access to community solar. A common solar park produced clean energy and sent it back to our local electricity grid. We have received loyalty points for every kWh of energy that our share has generated. I just learned that Arcadia is working on it again – this time it’s working with Everon, a global EV loading platform. Together, the two companies are planning new solutions for 2020 that will make it easier for all EV drivers in the US to charge sustainably.

Everon is active in one of the fastest growing sectors, eMobility. The platform is white label, hardware agnostic, supports more than 21 different languages ​​and allows companies to integrate with different APIs.

Arcadia uses combined purchasing power to negotiate lower energy rates for consumers and connects them with clean, renewable energy from American wind and solar parks. Together they have created a gestalt that offers integrated options for charging platforms that can benefit both businesses and consumers who want to deepen their decisions about renewable energy.

CleanTechnica exclusive: understanding the Everon & Arcadia solution

We contacted Michael May, digital marketing manager for Everon, to learn more about the new Everon & Arcadia collaboration.

What are the benefits for both businesses and consumers with an Everon & Arcadia partnership?

“Arcadia is a utility and supplies renewable energy to their EV drivers. Everon provides everything the driver needs to plan where to charge, how to pay for it, and to access Arcadia’s clean energy to combat emissions. More in-depth this means that we offer Arcadia a white-label app that they can offer their drivers. This has a map on which all charging locations are displayed. We connect all roaming partners from different networks with one invoice, so that the customer ultimately only receives one invoice.

“For us, this means commercial expansion, reaching EV drivers in the US. This is our first big deal in the US and we want to expand our business there.

“For Arcadia, this means that we have to provide all EV driver tools and have access to all charging stations through our roaming contracts. It is currently quite difficult for EV drivers to find stations, to know if they are available and to be able to charge at any station. In addition, customers receive multiple invoices from multiple station owners or power suppliers. We solve those problems for them. Moreover, the Everon platform offers valuable insights into charging behavior and Arcadia offers grid services to protect and manage their grid. “

What is an EV loading platform? The Everon site says: “With Everon you can manage your roaming networks, charging stations, charging sites, tokens, users, billing, propositions.” What does that mean in practice?

“An EV charge management platform is a platform as a service solution with which every company can deploy a charge network. This means that we give you control and insights through our platform about your charging stations and your drivers who use them to charge their EV. It is actually a plug & play solution for anyone who sees things in charging stations.

“We offer our solutions for many different customer and account types. But in general, if you have charging stations at your location or municipality, we allow you to make your stations smart and also offer integrations – so that you can connect a third-party billing system, for example. Our platform allows multiple roaming partners, which means that your stations can work with all supported charging cards that our roaming partners offer.

“This is great for EV drivers, as they can now use any card for every station to charge their EVs. Imagine that you are driving your Tesla in unknown countries and trying to charge it. When you come to a charging station, you realize that your charging cards are not supported by the station. Unfortunately!”

In what ways will Arcadia participate if a company wants to develop an EV loading management platform?

“Arcadia is a tool and supplies electricity to drivers via charging stations that a company can set up. Our platform is basically in between; we make the connection possible from power supply to charging stations with drivers. “

What responsibilities does each company have as part of the collaboration?

“For Everon, offer a safe, open and stable platform. So that every Arcadia customer (who acts as Everon’s tenant in this case) will have a seamless Arcadia experience (white-labeled from Everon) and provide valuable and stable grid balancing services – smart loading, demand response, dynamic load balancing . For Arcadia, this means that the driver receives clean energy. “

Final thoughts

Arcadia is the only national technology company focused on consumer energy, the Arcadia software bundles clean energy, tools for energy efficiency, tariff monitoring and more in a simplified, modern battery experience. Founded in 2014, the company’s platform integrates with more than 125 utilities in 50 states, manages 4.5 terawatt hours of residential energy demand, is the largest US home energy broker and manages most community subscriber servers in the US.

“Electric vehicles are a crucial step forward in the fight against climate change, but it can be difficult for drivers to navigate where they need to charge, how they need to charge and what it costs,” said Kiran Bhatraju, CEO of Arcadia. “Together with Everon, we are building tools to accelerate the demand for EV by making charging with renewable energy easy and affordable.”

Kristof Vereenooghe, CEO of Everon, says: “We are impressed by Arcadia’s vision of building a 100% sustainable future and their collective impact approach by offering the best clean energy. The combination of such a vision with the Everon Charge Management Platform transforms the way EV drivers experience electric driving and charging, while using clean energy to maximize environmental impact. “

About the author

Carolyn Fortuna Carolyn Fortuna, Ph.D. is a writer, researcher and educator with a lifelong dedication to ecojustice. She has won prizes from the Anti-Defamation League, The International Literacy Association and The Leavy Foundation.

As part of the sale of her portfolio, she has purchased 5 Tesla shares.

