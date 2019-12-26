advertisement

When it comes to predators, size matters. But not necessarily in the way you might think.

A new report says large whales help them, rather than hinder them, as they try to steal large schools of fish without being noticed.

Published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the report explains that because fish bushes have evolved primarily to respond to smaller predators such as sharks and sea lions, they do not register whale predators as threats, until they are also late. While whales have grown larger over the last five to seven million years, the behavior patterns of smaller fish have remained fairly constant, giving whales an advantage.

“There have been small predators that have been preaching on fish for at least 100 million years, and so, they (fish) have these adaptations that were created to stay together and school for a small predator,” Dave Cade, a researcher at involved in the study, he told the National Post.

To discover how whales are able to catch much smaller fish by surprise, the researchers recreated a whale attack in a lab environment, Cade explained, using ‘an inevitable stimulus’ to simulate a predator approaching individual anchors. .

A poplar whale jumps on the surface of the Pacific Ocean at Uramba Bahia Malaga National Park in Colombia, August 12, 2018.

“(It’s) essentially an expanding point set toward the fish,” Cade said, explaining how the researchers were constantly increasing the size of the test to deceive the fish. “We modeled it based on what a spinal whale would do and compared the range of responses to how fish responded to shapes.”

The team also collected data on the behavior of anchovies schools in Monterey Bay and southern California. In each setting, they found that the fish would leave only after the whales had opened their jaws in preparation for “inclusion” – by which time it was late.

“It’s a dark and dark environment” under water, Cade said. “All you see is that this shape comes to you and is basically calculating how fast the angular size of the approaching stimulus changes.”

When it comes to smaller predators, fish are able to accurately estimate the speed they are approaching and, by staying together, can confuse the predator and save, he said.

However, the large size of hemp whales and other similar sized predators casts the ability of a small fish to estimate their off-balance speed.

“It won’t look like it’s coming as fast as something big would be,” Cade said. Moreover, unlike smaller predators that can only feed on a single prey, the size of a whale’s jaw means it can climb close to two-thirds of a fish school at a time.

The best strategy in such a case is for the fish to “spread, so the whales will not be able to catch them,” Cade said.

But that, in turn, leaves them at the mercy of the smaller predators.

