SAN DIEGO – In Torrey Pines you can watch ships passing by during the day.

Six years ago, Jordan Spieth seemed to be captivating Tiger Woods in the first two rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open. Spieth shot 63 on Friday. Woods shot 72.

Woods was 38 and hurt. Spieth was 20 and charging. Woods said he envied Spieth only to walk up to his putts and hit them, unencumbered by the memory. You could hear a page turning.

Two months later, Spieth finished second after Bubba Watson at the Masters. The next year he won the Masters and the U.S. Open afterwards. Woods had won five times in 2013, but his body only let him play 24 tournaments over the next four years. Fortunately, Spieth was there to pick up and light Woods’s torch, and golf would continue to thrive.

It would have taken unshakable faith and maybe some whiskey to predict that Woods’ ship would sail on Spieth’s by 2020.

He is the No. 6 player in the world on the worksheet, the No. 1 in golf everywhere else. His next win will be his 83rd to break Sam Snead’s record, and his next major will be his 16th to to move within two of Jack Nicklaus.

He won his only other start in the 2019-20 season in Japan. He not only coached the United States to win the Presidential Cup, but was also his best player.

Spieth has not won his third major win since 2017 when he won the Open Championship.

He is classified No. 45.

Last year was an ordeal that involved green money. He didn’t form the Presidents’ Cup team.

“I hated not being there,” Spieth admitted Tuesday. “It’s really shit.”

Someone mentioned that Spieth had increased its pace on the track in recent years. He jokingly said that it was normal to slow down when he was at the top or fighting for it. This has not been a problem lately.

You can’t get this on Spieth because golf is slippery and it temporarily gets away from almost everyone.

It’s more about Woods and what his nine back and knee surgeries meant for him and the game.

In 2008 he won his 14th major, the US Open, right here and did so with a broken leg and a destroyed ACL. Of the others who made the cut, only 17 are regular PGA tour players.

Lee Westwood (46) finished third. He won and shed tears in Abu Dhabi on Sunday thinking about what he had done and won in three different decades. Woods could do this Sunday. He has won eight pro tournaments at Torrey Pines.

Tuesday was Nicklaus’ 80th birthday. In 2008, Woods seemed destined to shoot Nicklaus ’18 major record, maybe in two years. That didn’t happen, but the deadlines for golf are relaxed. Nicklaus was stuck on the 17th from 1980 to 1986 when he lassoed a nine-comet and drove to the Masters victory at 46. He turned Amen Corner into Hallelujah Hollow, but Woods’ fifth Masters win last year was just as loud.

Tiger had won the Tour Championship six months earlier. He is a much better forties than Nicklaus.

“It takes time to collect so many wins,” said Woods. “There have been a number of years in which I haven’t participated. Those were missed opportunities. But now I’m playing again, these are happy opportunities. I never thought I would have.

“I have a fixed point in the lower back. It doesn’t move. I have to loosen everything around it. At the moment I could not go to the first tee and go for a long drive. I would have to let a driver shoot down 100 meters. I have to make an effort, I have to stretch and then start the process within the reach of the movement. When I was younger I had more good days than bad. Now at 44, I have more bad days than good days. ”

December 30th, his birthday, was a good day. He played golf with his son Charlie in Jupiter, Florida. It reminded him of the birthdays with his father Earl. He said the round was the only one he had played since the presidential cup.

A year without the knife could bring Woods to his first US Olympic team, though he has to remain among the top four Americans in the world rankings. He is behind Brooks Koepka (first), Justin Thomas (fourth) and Dustin Johnson (sixth) and just ahead of Patrick Cantlay (seventh).

“Let’s just wait until we get there, okay?” Woods said with a patient smile. “There is a lot of golf to play.”

Amazingly, there really is.

