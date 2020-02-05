advertisement

LOS ANGELES – Netflix, Inc. will enter Sunday’s Academy Awards Sunday celebration with more nominations than any other film distributor, but can the streaming service finally get the nation’s most coveted film industry award?

Netflix’s Epic Mafia “The Irishman” has a picture at the Oscars, according to awards experts, but faces stiff competition from Warner Bros. ‘s World War I drama “1917”, Sony Corp.’s Quentin Tarantino movie Once Upon a Time. a time in Hollywood “and the South Korean film bending the genre” Parasit “from the private enterprise Neon.

Acquiring the best picture statue for the first time would diminish Netflix’s reputation in the movie business and give it new bragging rights in the increasingly competitive fight for video viewers.

advertisement

Over the decades, “The Irishman,” playing in theaters and streaming Netflix, features a creative team of A-listers of previous Oscar winners. It was directed by Martin Scorsese and stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, and was among the company’s most expensive films to date with a production budget of nearly $ 160 million. Critics withdrew after the film was released in November.

Whether it has been named the best photo of the year depends on the approximately 8,000 voting members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Experts polled by the Gold Derby awards website as of Monday favored “1917”, giving it an 11-2 chance of winning, while “The Irish” stood at 17-2.

Schofield (George MacKay, foreground) with fellow soldiers in 1917, the new epic by Oscar® winning filmmaker Sam Mendes.

François Duhamel / Universal Photography

“The Irishman” discounted some of the highest awards from bands such as Screen Actors Guild and the Producers Guild of America, the usual suggestions for best picture favorites.

“The fact that they haven’t won any of the leading prize-winning awards is notable,” said Scott Feinberg, awards columnist for The Hollywood Reporter. “That doesn’t mean they won’t be competitive in other categories.”

Netflix scored 24 nominations overall, including for “Klaus” and “I Lost My Body” in the animated film category, and two feature-length documentaries.

And Netflix movie stars are competing in acting contests. Laura Dern is regarded as a star for her supporting role in the streaming service movie “Marriage Story”, a divorce drama also in the top photo contest. Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins were named the lead actor and the supporting cast for Netflix’s biopic The Two Popes, respectively.

Netflix began releasing original films in 2015 and has been working to build a library of prestigious films, alongside dozens of comedies, thrillers, and shoots. The company now debuts more films a year than any Hollywood studio.

But the digital video pioneer clashed with theater owners, insisting that his films stream at the same time, or weeks after, their big-screen debuts. Major theater chains refused to screen Netflix movies, including “The Irishman.”

Last year, Netflix’s “Rome” won an Oscar for foreign directing, cinematography and film, but not the best image. The film had sparked a debate over whether a film seen primarily through broadcasting should also qualify for an Academy Award, a controversy that may have affected voters at the time.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief creative officer, said he believes academics have gone over the issue.

“It is difficult to sit here with 24 Academy Award nominations in feature films, animated films, documentaries, short documentaries and to say that there is some bias towards broadcasting,” Sarandos said in an interview.

“We are really excited that the academy recognized the quality of work only for the quality of work.”

POPULAR N N TIGH TO NN NP NOW

Trump’s impeachment tensions fade during the Union’s warlike state address

The fifth suspected case of coronavirus in Canada is B.C. woman who had close contact ‘with Wuhan visitors

John Ivison: Peter MacKay is becoming his biggest obstacle to winning the Conservative leadership

advertisement