There is so much to love Tiffany Haddish, but one of my favorite aspects of the “Like A Boss” star is how down to earth she is … I mean, she’s literally speaking for Groupon.

Without a doubt, she has come a long way since she became an It-Girl with her hilarious role in “Girls Trip.” Sis has made a deal with Netflix, hosts the show “Kids Say The Darndest Things” and has played almost a dozen movies in the past 3 years.

Translation: Sis has secured the bag.

But even with all its parts, as far as its beauty routine is concerned, it remains simple, old school and inexpensive. As if she was still using Nivea cream to grease her knees and elbows.

In an article in Allure magazine, the 40-year-old woman swears by old-fashioned lotion, saying that her grandmother hung it.

“My grandmother always said,” Every real woman knows how to make herself presentable. You always keep your hair back, always keep your nails done, always be clean. You don’t always have to wear makeup, but make sure your lips and face are not ashes. And it’s beauty. She used Nivea, this cream in the blue and white jar. And she always used petroleum jelly for her lips, ”she said.

Adding: “You have to remember, my grandmother was born in 1935. Nivea is the only thing [that] as soon as I feel it, I think about my grandmother … Today I use Nivea for knees and elbows. “

Nivea is not the only pharmacy product that remains in its beauty rotation.

According to Allure, here are a few more of his cheap favors.

Clarisonic Mia Prima Facial Cleansing Skincare Device: Beauties, I don’t know if you’ve ever used this face wash, but it’s amazing and does a better job of penetrating your pores and giving you a deeper cleanse than washing with a washrag. it also better prepares your skin for the lotions and serums you use and helps reduce the appearance of your pores. It’s worth the money.



Aztec secret Indian healing clay: This facial mask is a serious best seller on Amazon with more than 4,400 reviews. This 100% Calcium Bentonite Clay mask is perfect for redness and acne. Tip: For best results, mix a little apple cider vinegar!



BEAUTIES: What are some of your beauty pharmacy favorites?

