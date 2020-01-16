advertisement

On Saturday, a short video, originally recorded in July of last year, when the film “The Lion King” premiered in London, resurfaced online. The clip, apparently captured by a fan and published by the Daily Mail, shows an interaction on the red carpet between Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Bob Iger, the president and CEO of the Walt Disney Company. In the video, Meghan Markle, the prince’s wife, warmly greets Jay-Z and Beyoncé, who expresses Nala, Simba’s love interest, in the remake, while, nearby, the prince is seen talking to Iger. “Do you know she does voice overs?” Harry asks, pointing to Markle, who turns his back on him. “Oh really?” Iger answers, smiling broadly, although a little uncertain. The Prince continues: “Did you know? You seem surprised, “his hands a whirlwind of seemingly nervous energy. The two men shared a brief laugh, until Harry suddenly became serious. “She’s really interested,” he said, doubling down on the field, and Iger, quickly reflecting the more professional atmosphere of the Prince, replied: “Sure. We’d like to try.”

Prince Harry, sixth in line with the British throne, and Markle, a biracial divorced American actress, have long pushed against their traditional royal roles; even the fact of their union, they argued, apparently with some justice, was unfairly attacked by the British press. But on Wednesday, when the couple announced on their website, apparently unbeknownst to Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, that they were planning to step back from their position as “senior” members. of the royal family. To carve out a “new progressive role” and become “financially independent,” the declaration struck royal observers – and, of course, the royal family itself – with considerable force. At the moment, we don’t yet know what the so-called couple’s retreat – quickly called “Megxit” – might look like, although it will apparently include part of their time in North America: perhaps in Canada, where Markle worked for years during the filming of the television program “Suits”, and perhaps also in California, where she was born and raised. On Monday, the queen released a statement in which she announced her support for Harry and Markle’s decision to start a “new life” with the family. The form that this support will take remains unclear, however. “The final decisions,” wrote the queen, “will be made in the next few days.”

Taken in context, the clip “Lion King” was just an addendum to a larger drama. Yet, despite or perhaps because of its incidental nature, it was captivating. There was something awkward and endearing, and also recognizable, about Harry’s determination to talk to the Disney chef about his bride’s abilities. (“She makes voiceovers” seems to be a touching and modest claim for someone who is known to millions of people, much grander, like the Duchess of Sussex.) Many times in my own past, where i tried to charm a more successful writer or editor at a holiday party, or tried to appeal to an arrogant collector or curator during a gallery dinner, alongside my more reserved artist husband. These efforts weren’t planned exactly, but I would be lying if I said that I was not at least aware of my most desperate drives and ambitions – for professional success or for social standing. As traditional and secure professional structures continue to collapse around us, it seems that, more than ever, we are living in an era of turmoil. And it turns out that princes, especially those who are determined to go it alone, are also crooks.

But, even if it is a relief to discover that even the members of the royal family are a little striking and a little losing (in the words of a friend, “I loved the video because it makes me feel less pathetic ”), they are, in the end, always royal. Shortly before the re-emergence of the clip “Lion King”, the London Times reported that Markle had signed an agreement with Disney to make voice-over, a contract which would have been signed before the couple announced their plan of withdrawal . With the resurfacing of the video, we now had in hand, at least as far as we can tell, the spark of the deal and a rare record of how things work at the highest levels of society. In our scrambling attempts, we try, often with little success, to get a foot in the door. The rich and powerful and sometimes titled, meanwhile, are already inside the room. And, although they may need to flatter people, network fiercely or even occasionally get in the way, at least the result is a major studio deal. In other words, the stars are like us, if we too were rich and influential.

Admittedly, there is sweetness in Harry’s promotion of Markle to Iger – he is clearly a faithful husband who is looking for his wife. In addition, it has been announced that this special agreement with Disney would benefit a wildlife charity dedicated to the good cause of elephant conservation. Nevertheless, it is safe to assume that in the deals to be made, in what my colleague Rebecca Mead has identified as the possible transition of Harry and Markle from title to brand, both should be a resounding success. (In June, the couple applied for a trademark called “Sussex Royal,” which could potentially be used to mark hundreds of items.) As Harry follows his bride on his continent, much like the British of In times gone by that turned to America for murder (Charles Dickens, in his lucrative reading tours, not to mention the Beatles and Stones and the Spice Girls), it will be curious to see how far this transition goes. As Trish Regan, a Fox Business Network host, told People magazine, the Duke and Duchess could make hundreds of millions of dollars after the Megxit. “It is important that they keep their brand intact,” said Regan bluntly, pointing to the couple’s “healthy family image” before giving some relevant examples. “You can look at the success, for example, the success of the Kardashians, another type of brand, and you can look at the success of Jessica Alba and the Honest Company.” If Prince Harry and Markle solidify their brand in this way – Publish a book, host a talk show, sell clothes or housewares or even cleaning supplies – surely it won’t be long before they go from British to American royalty.

