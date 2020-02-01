advertisement

Odion Ighalo’s move to Manchester United is certainly the most surprising step in the January window. Even when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in dire need of reinforcements, it was a shock to dissolve them for the former Watford striker.

The Nigerian international was last seen in the Premier League in season 16/17 and scored in 18 league games for The Hornets.

He played well in China, but that certainly has a hint of despair. United reportedly failed due to movements for Danny Ings and Joshua King late at the window.

Even Ighalo’s agent was surprised by the handover. Atta Aneke knew the interest of the English club, but only on Thursday there was a possible transfer. The deal would be completed by Friday evening:

I spoke to the head of Manchester United (Ed Woodward). It was quiet on Thursday and then I had the impression that nothing would happen.

Suddenly, in the middle of Friday, things started to move. It was then at 11 p.m. in Shanghai.

It was a busy phone business. In Shanghai, everyone had to stay awake until six in the morning.

Despite the shock, he admitted that this was a dream for Ighalo, who supported Manchester United as a child.

He has been a United supporter since childhood. It is incredibly big. When he went to China, he didn’t expect to be brought to United when he was 30.

He is an amazing person. When you see what he’s doing from the field. He has opened an orphanage with 20-30 children who are now allowed to go to school.

Every month he sends money to widows from the area where he comes from in Nigeria. It is a person who is successful.

He is not one of those who think of himself.

