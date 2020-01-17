advertisement

Basketball fans have watched a video of Zion Williamson since he was a school boy, and of course Duke fans got a good idea of ​​his skills last year when he regularly stunned us in Cameron.

When fans saw him thundering after dunks or reaching for thefts from men who never thought he could cover the ground to shoot the ball, or saw him stumble across a stunning block of fire from Virginia De’Andre Hunter the alley shot, we all agreed: there has never been anyone like him. People who see him play will tell their grandchildren about it. He is as spectacular as a talent.

After his famous shoe shine, people discussed various things about Williamson, including that he would have to lose weight to play in the NBA.

advertisement

We weren’t so sure about that because he looks incredibly fit for us – and he is.

But he doesn’t have to be healthy.

During his rehab after knee surgery, he was subjected to a variety of tests by the pelicans and he saw many specialists. When you read this, the first thing that will blow your mind is what you now understand about his unique physique. Weight is not necessarily the main problem, although he gained eight pounds in a week before the pelicans stopped him from lifting with the team.

In a week! Can you imagine him as a bodybuilder?

Secondly, some specialists found that mass is not necessarily as important as how the body handles it.

It is actually a multiplier for three other issues. From the article: “The first three focused on mechanics – how the foot turns during a jump; how the femur rotates relative to the tibia; and the ability to control the landing from a jump with your hips.

“However, the fourth factor could determine the fate for the most exciting NBA perspective in a decade: the mass.”

This is the level of science that is applied to sports and that is really amazing. One wonders what people like this think of athletes like Jim Brown, Mickey Mantle and Wilt Chamberlain, who started with tremendous natural abilities that were brought to an incredible level.

This is really an incredible article. You will be amazed at what they have learned about Williamson’s body and what they are doing to keep it healthy and to play for as long as possible.

advertisement