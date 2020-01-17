advertisement

The Continental Cup was so much fun last week… and even more fun when you win, of course!

Beating a Canadian team in front of their own fans in a sport they love is as enjoyable as possible.

The Europe team has not won many victories over the years, so doing it twice in a row seems to be a big deal and is another example of the strength of curling on our continent.

The morale of the team was brilliant. It was as if I imagined it was for Europe in the Ryder Cup. It really makes a difference in your performance.

For ourselves, we are just trying to keep the winning streak going.

We are in the middle of the Grand Slam in Yorkton. After winning the mixed doubles at the end of the year, then the Perth Masters and now the Continental Cup, it definitely makes you want to lift trophies!

* It must be the coldest weather I have ever known. He was -32 but felt even lower.

It’s so cold that you wouldn’t think of going outside unless you really had to.

They had problems with the ice at the arena here because of the temperatures. They couldn’t warm it up as much as they would have liked to get a little more curls, which you ideally want.

“Straight ice” is not the best for elite teams.

When you put on as many layers as possible, the situation in Australia looks like another world.

It is so sad what happened.

The sport is definitely not at the top of the priority list, but the organizers of the Australian Open have tried to advance their qualifications as best as possible.

They may have been a little too enthusiastic.

Players cannot complain of breathing difficulties.

Novak Djokovic knows what he is talking about and when he talks about the possibility of canceling the tournament, you really have to listen.

The weather seems to be changing for the better, so I hope big decisions don’t need to be made.

But, in the grand scheme of things, canceling a tennis tournament when a country has been ravaged by fire would really not be the worst thing that could happen.

* You can understand the flak that SRU CEO Mark Dodson is getting now that people know he has been paid almost a million pounds sterling for a year of work, including big bonuses.

I know it’s above curling in the food chain, but you don’t feel like rugby is a sport brimming with money.

What I would say is a bit unfair, however, is to equate Dodson’s salary with what happened on the field at the Rugby World Cup.

It is for coaches and players, not the executive chef.

You have to separate the business side of a sport from what’s going on in the field.

It is human nature to feel that such a large sum of money does not feel good, especially when the national team has been underperforming, but the main thing is that it will have been set goals and s ‘he reached them, so he earned his salary.

