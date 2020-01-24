advertisement

Carefree golf is Rory McIlroy’s goal for 2020.

Good luck with that, Rory!

Maybe a better way to say it would be that he wants to get as close to golf as possible without worries.

advertisement

Because it’s really impossible.

I imagine the last time he could have done it was as a young boy.

In my own experience, there is nothing like a pressure-free curling match.

Obviously, there is a pressure scale, with the Olympics at the top.

But even when I started playing a “fun” game in Perth in a local league again, it was not without pressure at all.

You never stop thinking that a plan is important, especially when there is an audience, even if there is one!

In Rory’s case, I’m not surprised that he (or any golfer) starts the year and says that kind of thing.

This is exactly what a sports psychologist will tell you.

Who wouldn’t aspire to happen without chains?

But we all know that the big goal of his career is to finish the grand slam by winning the Masters.

And if he’s in the running for the last nine on Sunday at Augusta, I don’t think “carefree” will be the word to describe his emotions.

* It’s nice to be back home after the coldest trip to Canada I can remember.

But I can’t really complain about curling.

The Continental Cup went as well as I could have hoped. We lifted the trophy and the members of our team all played very well.

I thought we deserved a little better than what we had achieved during the Grand Slam last week.

We were still playing at a high level and losing a few games in the last end was hard to take.

There is a bit of news regarding coaching.

Kristian Lindstrom was in Canada with us.

Kristian played with the Swedish team Edin. He is a promising young coach with a lot of knowledge in the sport.

We have had a few coaches now, Nancy Murdoch was the last, and we thought it was a good time to try something new.

There is a new performance director for curling, Nigel Holl, and we are really grateful that he is included in the process this time.

This is a short-term appointment at the moment, but the first signs are good and we hope it will continue.

advertisement