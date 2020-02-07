advertisement

Next week is always one of the biggest of the year for us.

Becoming a Scottish champion is never something to take for granted, even if it has happened several times in my career.

The defeat in the final last year made us even more determined to resume the fight.

There were many reasons why we lost – I was coming back from my hip injury was important – but we didn’t look for excuses at the time and that doesn’t change when we think about it.

Whatever the circumstances and whatever the competition, it’s horrible to see another team celebrating after the final. It’s something we don’t want to experience next weekend.

It’s really good to see eight teams on the field because we have been as low as six in the past.

It’s not like the old days when there were gold and silver leagues at the national championships, but we will never see that kind of depth again.

There will be a few teams who will like their chances.

Obviously, the Jackson team is the defending champion – we play them first in the round robin.

The Wilson team recently reached the Perth Masters final and there are other young rinks who will not be afraid.

Our attitude will be that we play really well and that it is in our hands.

This helped our new coach Kristian to train.

He has lots of new ideas and the fact that he has recently been a top player is a great advantage for us.

We think we are the best prepared team in the competition and now we have to go out and show it to win our place at the World Championships.

* Men’s competition is really hard to call.

You could advocate for about four winning teams.

Obviously, I hope it ends up being a double from Muirhead in Perth.

Thomas and Glen may not be playing as much on tour as a few other rinks, but I know they feel good and have done the job.

* I don’t think you will find many golfers or golf observers who will object that something needs to be done to tackle the distance the ball travels.

We are not yet at the stage of rule changes, but I think we can assume that the R&A and the USGA will have equipment manufacturers on board before this week’s announcement of a revision.

Organizations of this size do not embark on a process like this without having a good idea of ​​their destination.

* The fact that I was not even born gives you an idea of ​​the era of the most famous Calcutta Cup match of all time.

It is not surprising that there have been many memories of the Scottish victory at Murrayfield now that it has reached its 30th anniversary.

English curling is on the increase, but I don’t think I will ever experience a real rivalry with the Auld Enemy that you get in rugby, football and many other sports.

Just settle for Canada!

