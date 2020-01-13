advertisement

Love Island 2020 twins Eve Gale and Jess Gale caused a sensation after tonight’s big twist.

Sunday evening, the sixth season of Love Island started with five new girls and five new boys.

But hardly had they paired, a pair of blonde bombs entered.

The twins Eve and Jess made a dramatic entry before being told that they would each choose a boy to couple, leaving two girls alone and vulnerable.

In a text tonight, they were told, “Now is the time for you to choose which boys you want to partner with.” All Islanders Must Gather at Home #yourreevenir #doublewhammy »

Jess was the first to choose. She chose to couple with Mike who was originally paired with Leanne.

Eve then chose. She chose to partner with Callum who was originally paired with Shaughna.

As a result, Leanne and Shaughna remained single.

A follow-up text then announced: “Later this week, all Islanders will participate in a recoupling. Anyone who is not chosen to be a couple will be dropped from the island.”

Before making their decision, the twins clashed over their choices after revealing that they wanted to couple with Callum.

As Eve told her sister that she wanted to choose, Jess admitted, “I can’t believe you made this decision. How did you make this decision?”

Eve said, “I don’t know how I feel.”

Jess replied, “Eve, can I just explain please?”

Eve replied, “We’re not arguing over a Jess guy, it doesn’t happen.”

Jess added, “You get on my nerves so much.”

Eve said, “Honestly Jess, sometimes you confuse me.”

Love Island 2020 is broadcast every evening at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

Elsewhere in this evening’s episode, the secrets of the Islanders were revealed during their participation in the series’ first challenge, Spill The tea.

