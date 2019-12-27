advertisement

The actress says Tom Hooper’s “Cats” adaptation is “a disappointment” and “a missed opportunity” for the Broadway community.

Evan Rachel Wood is no stranger to musicals since she released songs in Across the Universe and Frozen II, but even she couldn’t say anything nice about Tom Hooper’s Cats. The malicious adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical The eponymous flop has become one of the biggest critical and commercial flops of the year. Wood gutted the CGI-controlled musical on social media and responded to the film with countless F-bombs and a host of questions.

“‘Cats’ is actually worse than I thought, and I already thought it would be terrible,” Wood wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted (via Variety). “But I’m actually speechless. Why would you change the choreography? I’m speechless.”

Wood then responded to Instagram, where she posted a video of herself reviewing “Cats”. The actress said: “I have to have an actual live response to it. What the hell, what the hell, what the hell? What? What? What the hell? What the hell? Oh my God!”

“They changed the iconic choreography,” said Wood. “70% of the main characters are done. The action was changed. I grew up in the theater. I was married to a dancer. I have a lot of respect for what they do. So this was a disappointment and a missed opportunity for this community. “

The production of “cats” cost around $ 100 million, mainly because of the extensive VFX required to give “human fur” to human actors to make them look more like cats. Unfortunately, by Christmas, the film hadn’t even hit the $ 15 million mark at the box office at home. The global gross income of “Cats” is not even over $ 20 million.

Wood’s critical thoughts agree with the majority of film critics who described the film as one of the worst films of the year. In several releases this week, it was noted that Universal Pictures removed “Cats” from its official For Your Consideration page, which means more or less that the studio was not promoting the film in the price race. Sources told Variety that “Cats” is also not seen on the Academy’s online streaming platform. The film is still running in cinemas nationwide.

