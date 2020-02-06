advertisement

24 Retired Kobe Bryant jersey at the Italian stadium where his father played basketball

Kobe Bryant’s No. 24 jersey was hoisted on the rafters of the arena in Italy, where his father Joe played after retiring from the NBA and moving his family to Europe in the 1980s. The central Italian city of Rieti became the first Italian home for the Bryant family when Joe Bryant signed for local team AMG Sebastiani Rieti in 1984 when six-year-old Kobe was already a budding basketball player. AMG Sebastiani Rieti folded in the 1990s. NPC Rieti, a new club, was founded in 2011 and plays in the same location as Joe Bryant’s old team, the PalaSojourner. There, Kobe was honored on February 5 before the NPC’s game against Scafati in Italy’s second division in a pregame ceremony. During the night, NPC Rieti fans held up a banner that said: “You started playing here and as an adult you made us dream. Our colors are in your sky. “Bryant Snr played for several Italian teams and one in France before the family moved back to the US as a teenager. At that point, Kobe was fluent in Italian and was a lifelong AC Milan fan. Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianni, and seven others were killed on January 26 when the helicopter they were flying crashed into a southern California slope. Photo credit: Carina Looden via Storyful

