SAN DIEGO – An evacuee from China tested positive for the corona virus and was isolated in a San Diego hospital, according to The Associated Press.

The person was on board the first flight from the blocked city of Wuhan that landed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego last Wednesday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter who was not authorized to release the information and to speak on condition of anonymity.

The adult was treated in isolation at the UC San Diego Medical Center. This is the seventh confirmed case of coronavirus in California and the 13th in the United States.

Miramar received two flights last week and more than 170 evacuees. Seven who had shown possible symptoms of the highly contagious virus were hospitalized for observation, but several were tested negative and released.

It was not immediately clear whether the person who tested positive had already been hospitalized.

Hundreds of American evacuees from China were quarantined at military bases across the country until it was determined that they were not infected with the virus, which killed more than 1,000 people abroad.

