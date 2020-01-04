advertisement

Lisa and Ron Short were terrified on New Year’s Eve as a fire front approached the unit, which housed them with several other families in the Victorian coastal town of Mallacoota.

But with six children under the age of 14 in the unit, including their daughter Olivia, they tried to keep it together when the sky went black and a “massive, big red glow” appeared behind them.

“It was like the impending doom, that’s all I can explain,” said Ms. Short.

The fire approached the unit up to 200 meters, but seemed to bypass it. The families on vacation in the city heard the sound of gas bottles exploding in the distance.

“We knew they were home,” said Ms. Short.

The family is among 1,200 people who landed on the coast of the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria on Saturday after being evacuated from Mallacoota by naval ship and embarking on an almost 20-hour journey.

The MV Sycamore landed in Hastings earlier than expected in the morning and transported around 60 people who had fled the deadly fires in Victoria’s east.

Another 1,100 arrived at HMAS Choules at 4:00 p.m., with 17 busloads of people and dozens of dogs arriving at an aid center in Somerville soon after.

The Short family from Latrobe Valley said the crew advised them to treat the ship as their home.

Jim Callahan, 43, of the Collingwood suburb in Melbourne, met the mechanic for the helicopter that was connected to the ship.

When the fellow vacationer was preparing to sleep on the foam mattress, the mechanic disappeared for a moment and came back with a sheet.

“I said do you have a spare sheet? That is a great gesture. And he said no, this is my sheet, you can have it,” said Mr. Callahan.

“He was just a reflection of all the staff on Choules, just courteous and full of energy.”

For Jackie Stefanopoulos, the fear among children and animals on the ship was clear.

“A lot of children were very scared, I heard a few of them cry. And I only remember the dogs below who cried and only asked for help,” she said.

The 19-year-old from Mount Waverley said the crew was “great” and was looking forward to a shower and a long nap.

HMAS Choules Commander Scott Houlihan said the trip was “really worthwhile” given the devastating situation in Mallacoota.

“We are just very grateful that we can do something to help others,” he told ABC News.

Both ships were resupplied and returned to Mallacoota, where more than 4,400 people are registered to leave by boat.

