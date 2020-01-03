advertisement

New emergency warnings have been issued in Victoria’s devastated east, a total of six, and the first evacuees shipped by the Navy have safely arrived in port.

An emergency alarm for Nowa Nowa in East Gippsland went out around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

“There is a bush fire in Buchan Valley that is not yet under control,” the warning said.

“The bush fire broke out at the control lines on Mount Nowa Nowa and spreads towards the Nowa Nowa community.”

People in town are told to take the Princes Highway towards the Lakes Entrance.

The fire in the Buchan Valley has merged with several others over the past week, and several warnings have been issued for townships adjacent to the fire.

Emergency warnings are also active for 124,000 hectares of fire near Corryong in the northeast and for Biggara, Towong and the surrounding communities.

There are multiple watch and alarms for the same fires, including a 112,800 acre fire that sheltered 4,000 people on the beach at Mallacoota during the week.

The first evacuees from the holiday city arrived in Hastings harbor earlier than expected on Saturday morning.

The 60 people on board the HMAS Sycamore are taken to an aid center in a nearby recreation area in Sommerville.

HMAS Choules with 1100 people will follow the plane tree.

“Both the sycamore and choules will supply Mallacoota again and return,” Andrew Crisp told Nine on Saturday.

“It’s not just the ships, we have a plan and we know that the area is heavily affected by smoke.

“We have Chinooks that can carry 50 people. They are ready to go there from the RAAF base in East Sale, if the smoke is clear we can bring them in.”

Blackhawks have also flown aged and frail people out of the fire grounds.

About 50 fires continue to burn in Victoria, destroying more than 820,000 hectares – all in the east of Gippsland and in the northeast of the state.

In East Gippsland, 28 people are missing, in addition to two men who were confirmed dead in the fire.

The communities in the most affected areas have been asked to vacate their homes, with around 500 people living in an emergency center in Bairnsdale on the western edge of the Gippsland fires.

Temperatures are expected to get higher on Saturday. Parts of Gippsland are expected to reach 40 ° C and areas in the north-east will reach 45 ° C.

There are fears that dry lightning storms will trigger further fires.

Fire bans were imposed on the weather areas of Mallee, Northern Country, North Central, North East, East Gippsland, West and South Gippsland on Saturday.

An unprecedented catastrophe was proclaimed on Thursday, triggering the forces launched after the devastating bushfire on Black Saturday 2009, including permission from the authorities to force people to leave.

Areas covered by the declaration include the East Gippsland Shire, Mansfield Shire, Wellington Shire, Wangaratta Rural Shire, Towong Shire and Alpine Shire. It also includes Mount Buller, Mount Hotham and the Mount Stirling Alpine Resorts.

Evacuation warnings are issued everywhere in East Gippsland and in the Alpine region.

There are fire bans everywhere in the north and east of the state.

Originally published as Evacuee’s Land, Vic rages fire

