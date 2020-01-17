advertisement

actress Eva Longoria looks nicer than before to be a mother and that’s it Hollywood The artist follows a very strict diet and also devotes hours of physical exercise, which has meant that Eva can boast of her 44 years. Shortly after Eva overweight after birth, just a short time later, Desperate housewives star tells the world that she is still one of the most spectacular women of cinema and television in the world United States,

Recently, Eva was on vacation with her friends to celebrate the end of the year. The group was in on a beach Los Cabos and the actress has not stopped uploading photos to her Instagram account to show off her figure and especially her legs.

In addition to their beauty, Eva Longoria has another pillar with which she practically never leaves her house. This is your little son Santiago Bastón, The actress has managed to combine her work obligations with her role as a mother, as very few know how to do it. This shows that she is an empowered woman who can cover all aspects of her life without neglecting a single one.

Here we leave you an emotional photo of Eva wearing her figure and accompanied by the little “Santi”.

