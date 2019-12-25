advertisement

December 25, 2019 Zachary Shahan

We were curious if EV ownership / leasing was correlated with ownership of solar panels on the roof, and also whether driving an EV encouraged people to drive more efficiently or save even more energy at home, so we examined thousands of EV owners. Guess what the results were.

For years it has been common for companies, consumers and environmentalists to connect electric vehicles with solar energy. In these 2019 surveys, our data again demonstrated that many EV drivers do indeed have solar power on the roof, with more than 30% or even 40% of EV drivers in many of the surveyed countries and EV groups reporting that they had solar energy on the roof.

The group with the highest share was Tesla drivers in the UK (52% of EV drivers had solar panels on the roof), while the group with the lowest share was plug-in hybrid drivers in North America (nearly 32 %). In general, a few percent of the British have solar energy and less than 1% of the Americans.

We also asked again if having an electric car encouraged drivers to save energy while driving (in addition to the huge efficiency boost that you get by driving electrically). As you can see in the graphs above, a large majority of drivers said this was the case and a good number of respondents were not sure about the connection.

Similarly, we asked whether an electric car encouraged drivers to save energy at home. Just over half of the respondents said they were. A little less than half said not. Some were not sure about the connection.

The above article is part of our new report, Electric Car Drivers: Demands, Desires & Dreams (2019).

CATL and Volta have generously sponsored this report. However, they had no influence on what was in the report. Here’s a little more about these two EV-related companies:

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (“CATL”) is a world leader in the development and production of lithium-ion energy and energy storage batteries, with companies engaged in R&D, production and sales in battery systems for new energy vehicles and energy storage systems. In 2018, the company’s sales reached 21.31 GWh worldwide, which was a world leader (according to SNE Research).

Volta, founded in 2010 out of a passion for promoting transportation, has mastered the art and science of developing advanced charging networks for electric vehicles. Volta speeds up the movement of electric vehicles by offering seamless, simple and free charging experiences. Carefully located along the paths of our busy lives, Volta chargers are the most used in the industry. With the support of progressive brand partners, Volta provides free charging solutions for property owners, power for the community of electric vehicles and impactful brand stories for everyone.

