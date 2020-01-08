advertisement

Do you remember that the Detroit auto show – previously known as the North American international auto show – was the top dog on the global auto show circuit, the place where every manufacturer brought its best prototypes and concepts to amaze the world? Times have changed.

Cars today are not just cars. They are computers on wheels, largely thanks to Tesla’s efforts. So it makes sense for car manufacturers to bring their wares to CES in Las Vegas instead of Detroit. That alone illustrates how much the industry has changed in the last 10 years.

At CES 2020, the big news in electric cars was the announcement by Sony that it is working on an EV, a story that was fully reported on Monday by Zachary Shahan. But there were two other companies that brought new electric vehicles to Las Vegas this year: Nissan and Faraday Future. More about this.

Nissan Dual Motor Platform

Nissan released a concept version of its all-electric Ariya SUV, scheduled to arrive in showrooms at the end of 2021. No matter how visually appealing the Ariya may be, it’s what’s underneath. The Ariya is said to be the first production car to use Nissan’s new twin-engine four-wheel drive platform.

Specs are few and far between. Last fall, Autoblog reports, the company claimed 304 hp and 501 ft-lbs of torque for its new electric platform, saddled with the unfortunate name of e-4ORCE. No specifications were offered at CES except to say that the car would have a range of more than 300 km. No mention was made of which measuring rod Nissan uses to arrive at the number – NEDC, WLTP or EPA.

Autoblog further says that the new platform allows precise torque control for all four wheels and allows regenerative braking from each wheel separately. The system is said to improve bends, which means that a certain amount of torque vectoring is ingrained into the system. Reportedly, part of the four-wheel drive is derived from Nissan’s super sports car, the GT-R.

Faraday Future FF91 Lives

Faraday Future may or may not ever produce cars. It is still waiting for sufficient funding to start production at the Hanford, California plant, with a capacity of 30,000 vehicles per year. But CEO Carsten Breitfeld drove a prototype to CES 2020 and let Autoblog drive it.

Not much has changed since the FF91 appeared at CES 2017. It still has a 130 kWh battery and a projected range of 360 miles (579 kilometers). The top version still has three 350 hp electric motors. And the interior still feels hollow with a flat floor and wide, comfortable seats.

Despite an abundance of electronic geewizardry, the FF91 offers no level 4 or level 5 self-propelled technology when production begins. Brietfield told Autoblog in Las Vegas: “When we go to the market, we have Level Three technology. We go on to level four, but you know, in this very autonomous discussion about driving, the expectations are sometimes a bit too high. “

“Some people say that in five years we’ll have level four everywhere, and I just don’t think it’s going to happen.” He suggested that the costs of developing such self-driving systems are too high, and the task of meeting regulators in countries around the world is too daunting to be worth it. But don’t tell Elon Musk.

Faraday Future hopes to build a factory in China, but will start shipping cars from California – assuming they are there to ship. The company has been hit by serious financial obstacles thanks to the antics and the bankruptcy of the founder, Jia Yueting. Is there a future for Faraday in your future? “We shall see,” said the Zen master.

The takeaway meals

The whole world is waiting for attractive electric cars from a company other than Tesla. There was little on CES 2020 to suggest that the wait is over. Sony may or may not submerge its toe in the waters of electric cars. The Nissan Ariya is really little more than a jacked-up LEAF with a second engine. If Nissan has not equipped it with liquid cooling for the battery, it is not a starter motor in the race to bring competing electric SUVs to market. And Faraday Future? What can we say So many promises and so few results.

Meanwhile, Tesla bravely goes to where no car company has been before, but few follow him. By the time CES 2030 is here, there is a strong possibility that many of the regular car companies that do business today are not there yet.

