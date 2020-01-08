advertisement

January 8, 2020

EV chargers are sometimes unintentionally blocked by drivers of both gas and electric vehicles who park in front of them but do not charge. Most of the time this behavior seems to be simply to get a parking space, not to intentionally stop EV drivers from charging. However, there have been a small number of cases where some people have parked their gas-powered vehicles in front of EV loaders to intentionally block them. Such attempts do not seem to be that common and are probably misplaced efforts to protest against the growing presence of electric vehicles, although they are better for the planet in general and reduce local air pollution.

In Canada, a law was recently passed that makes blocking EV chargers a criminal offense that can be fined up to $ 125. Paul Calandra, head of government and member of the provincial parliament for Markham-Stouffville, presents the proposed legislation. Mike Schreiner was one of the co-sponsors of the bill, and conservative MPP Lorne Coe brought it forward. Mr. Calandra answered some questions about the CleanTechnica legislation.

Why is the bill written and made?

Business owners are investing thousands of dollars to install EV charging stations for use by their customers and as loss leaders to drive retail sales. These spaces are sometimes used incorrectly by EV drivers who use charging stations as priority parking places, but do not charge, and by drivers of non-electric vehicles. This legislation will reduce improper use of EV charging stations so that they remain available to those who need them, while creating an environment for continued consumer acceptance of EVs.

Is it signed by law?

Yes, the bill passed the third reading and received Royal Assent on December 12, but it has not yet entered into force.

Are EV chargers often blocked by gas-powered vehicles and non-rechargeable EVs?

We have heard several reports from the EV community about blocking charging stations. In the GTA we have heard many reports of blocking by non-rechargeable EVs more than gas-powered vehicles.

If so, is the majority of the blocking unintended, or is it sometimes intentionally done by people who are anti-EV?

EV charging stations are generally well marked, but Ontario lacked a consistent application of formal rules for use or misuse of EV charging stations. Regardless of the motivation of those who block EV charging points, with the adoption of this law we will make life easier for EV drivers and set a consistent and understandable framework for the use of parking places for EV charging stations.

Has anyone complained or reported about the problem?

There have been numerous reports of abuse of EV charging stations in the EV community in Ontario and other jurisdictions.

Does House Leader MPP Paul Calandra drive his own EV? Does he have a personal interest or is it more of a general interest to increase sustainable transport?

Minister Calandra is driving a Ford Fusion Energi PHEV and it was through his own experiences as an EV driver that aroused interest in the idea behind this legislation.

