Deal talks and a rally in defense sectors backed European stocks on Monday after investors were caught with the potential coronavirus impact, while Irish shares were hit by a strong showing for the left-wing Sinn Fein in a national election.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index finished 0.07% higher, marking its best week in three months as part of a broader response from a previous virus-driven sale.

NMC Health rose 24% after disclosing prior acquisition approaches by private equity firms KKR and GK Investment, while Italy’s Exor rose to a high after it said it was in talks to sell PartnerRe reinsurer in a deal that could be worthwhile. about $ 9 billion.

On the other side of the STOXX 600 were Irish lenders Bank of Ireland and AIB Group, slipping 8.3% and 6%, respectively, as investors feared a negative impact from Sinn Fein’s policies, which include ending the tax deduction for banks.

Ireland’s main index fell 1.2% after significant changes in the manifestations of the three main political parties lowered hopes among investors for a smooth formation of a new government.

“Sinn Fein’s proposals on the economy are less conservative – especially on housing market issues – than those of Fineael and Fianna Fáil, but how these elections will change Irish economic policies remains a big issue given the difficulty of forming government, “said Bert Colijn, senior economist, Eurozone at ING.

Petroleum stocks were the worst performers in Europe, while commodity-related stocks also slipped as crude, ore and copper prices fell amid concerns over weaker Chinese demand following the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus has claimed more than 900 lives in China, surpassing the death toll from the SARS outbreak decades ago, and analysts are trying to quantify the economic consequences of production and supply disruptions from suspended operations in the country.

Data on Monday showed that such fears had hit investor morale in the euro area – down for the first time in four months in February.

Automakers, among the most exposed to China, fell by 0.8%. BMW, Volkswagen, owner of Peugeot PSA and Renault fell more than 1%, weighing in on the German and French indices.

While Germany’s economy may be hit hardest by the explosion, it may also be the one that benefits the most when China issues a massive stimulus to support its economy, said Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard. A need to build the infrastructure could see it as the experience of Germany, he said.

Protective sectors such as health care, real estate and services stocks – which investors turn to in times of turmoil – rose more than 0.3%. (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Mark Potter)

