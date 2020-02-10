advertisement

Real Madrid remained at the top in Spain with a three point lead, while Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig were eliminated in the big game in Germany. In the meantime, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain showed signs of weakness before the Champions League returned.

Here are the main discussion points of the weekend across Europe:

– bale back to stay? –

Gareth Bale only returned to Real Madrid’s team on Sunday for the third time this year, but he may not have done enough to keep his place for the upcoming crunch games.

Next month Madrid will face Manchester City in the Champions League and Barcelona in the La Liga. Coach Zinedine Zidane has to decide whether to trust Bale again on the biggest stage.

The Welshman had two good chances in the 4-1 win against Osasuna and accidentally provided the template for Isco’s equalizer.

But since Eden Hazard is about to return, Bale may be driven out by Rodrygo or Vinicius Junior, or even Lucas Vazquez, whom Zidane has favored in the past.

Zidane was delighted with Bale’s appearance in Pamplona. It remains to be seen whether he will back up his words with selections on his grid.

– No change at the top in Germany –

After the goalless draw in the Allianz Arena against Bayern Munich, Germany remains exciting. Defending champion Bavaria is one point ahead of second-placed FC Leipzig.

Bayern received a penalty in the second half, which was canceled by VAR after Robert Lewandowski was offside, while Leipzig’s Timo Werner missed a golden chance to beat Manuel Neuer.

READ | Leipzig holds Bundesliga leader Bayern on the post

Third-placed Borussia Dortmund is four points behind Bayern after a 4-3 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen.

“We could be a top international team, but we’re not going to leave the game to the opponent during a game,” Dortmund defender Mats Hummels said.

– Juve’s split personality –

Juventus’ 1-2 defeat in Verona exposed the split personality of the eight-time reigning champion this season – dominant at home and vulnerable abroad. Maurizio Sarri’s team lost three games on the road.

Juventus is now goal difference behind Inter Milan and Lazio have a point advantage in a triple title hunt.

“It is embarrassing for a team of this value to drop points on the road like this,” said goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Cristiano Ronaldo set a club record for the tenth time in a row, but defending against mistakes earned Verona his goals. Defense problems that could be addressed in any way by Giorgio Chiellini’s upcoming return after an injury.

– ‘Not life or death’ for PSG –

Paris Saint-Germain continued the countdown to the knockout round of the Champions League against Dortmund by defeating Lyon 4-2 and securing 12 points ahead of Ligue 1.

Another Ligue 1 title seems certain, but of course it’s the Champions League that is really important for a team that hasn’t won a tie in Europe since 2016.

Some of his defenses on Sunday were worrying, and another loss in the last 16 games would certainly be catastrophic for the Qatar club, who hopes Neymar will return for the first leg on February 18 after missing two games with a rib injury.

READ ALSO | Ligue 1: PSG with own goal to win against Lyon

However, sports director Leonardo tried to relieve coach Thomas Tuchel and his players before the game in Dortmund.

“It is not life or death, it is a soccer game. I think the team is ready and if we win, great. If not, we will continue and grow, ”he told Canal Plus.

– Title race alive in Portugal –

Porto hoped to win the Portuguese title against Benfica by defeating the Lisbon giant 3-2 at the Estadio do Dragao.

Sergio Oliveira, a penalty from Alex Telles and an own goal from Ruben Dias ensured the win for Porto. Brazilian Carlos Vinicius scored two goals for Benfica and could have effectively ended the title race with one win.

It was Benfica’s first home defeat since losing to the same opponent in August, and Porto returned to four points ahead of the leaders.

