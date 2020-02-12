advertisement

SRINAGAR / NEW DELHI – More than two dozen diplomats are visiting India-administered Kashmir, New Delhi said Wednesday as the country tries to secure foreign allies after months of unrest in the disputed territory.

The group includes European diplomats, some of whom declined an earlier invitation from New Delhi to visit the region. A proposed vote in the European Union parliament next month could punish India for its actions in Kashmir.

The Muslim-majority region of the Himalayas is claimed by India and arch-rival Pakistan and has been in turmoil since the new Delhi stripped it of special status and narrowed communication and freedom of movement in August.

India has since eased these restrictions and restored limited internet connectivity last month, ending one of the world’s longest shutdowns in a democracy.

But many political leaders, including the three former prime ministers of Jammu & Kashmir, are still held without charge six months after the attack, and foreign journalists have so far been denied permission to visit the region.

Representatives from countries including Germany, Canada, France, New Zealand, Mexico, Italy, Afghanistan and Austria are on a two-day visit to “witness for themselves the progressive normalization of the situation,” India’s foreign ministry said in a statement. statement on Wednesday.

Representatives from several countries, including Germany’s ambassador Walter Lindner, were photographed in a traditional wooden boat boat at Dal Lake, the main Kashmir city of Srinagar.

“We are interacting with traders, business women and entrepreneurs in Srinagar regarding business and tourism status,” Afghan envoy Tahir Qadiry said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Sources familiar with the itinerary said the trip will also include meetings with the Indian military and government officials, as well as journalists and civil society groups selected by security services.

Last month fifteen foreign envoys visited Kashmir – a travel participant characterized as a strict choreographer and without room for independent meetings.

“Things seemed calm, but we only had a very short time by the car window to assess the situation,” said one diplomat who followed the previous trip.

“They told the truth, but not necessarily the whole truth,” he added from his meetings with delegates. (Reporting by Fayaz Bukhari in Srinagar and Alasdair Pal in New Delhi; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

