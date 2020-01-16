advertisement

BRUSSELS – European companies asked European Union decision-makers on 16 January to tighten their attitudes towards China to ensure a level playing field for European companies.

BusinessEurope, an organization that brings together business associations from 35 countries, said China was the most restrictive of the EU’s main trading partners – with numerous investment constraints, stringent requirements for joint ventures and a closed procurement market for EU companies.

“The EU needs to rethink its approach to China and put more emphasis on reciprocity and conditionality,” said BusinessEurope in a report addressed to the European Commission and EU governments.

She highlighted the differences in market access between Chinese and foreign companies, the financial advantages for Chinese companies in strategic sectors, the cheap land and energy, and Beijing’s support for some Chinese industries.

The EU is China’s largest trading partner and China is the EU’s second largest. Business Europe urged the EU to speak and share knowledge of China with one voice and suggested making China’s policy a top priority.

There was no immediate comment on the report from China.

Marcus Beyrer, head of BusinessEurope, told reporters that it is in China’s interest to rebalance relations with Europe, as continuing would change the architecture of the global economy to the detriment of export-oriented China.

It is also a bad idea for China to wage trade wars on two fronts, Beyrer said, since Beijing is already in a trade conflict with the United States.

The United States and China signed a first trade agreement on Wednesday that would cut some tariffs and boost Chinese buying of US products. This defuses an 18-month conflict between the two largest economies in the world, but leaves a number of problems open.

Beijing and Washington hailed the “Phase 1” deal as progress after months of start-and-stop talks, and investors welcomed the news with relief. Nevertheless, there was skepticism that US-China trade relations are now well underway.

By Jan Strupczewski

