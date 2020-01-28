advertisement

David Crockett has lived and worked on the Brexit border for 3½ years.

The border between Derry City and Bridgend, Co Donegal, runs straight through his farm in Coshquin. The Crockett family lived there through division, customs controls and the problems.

How many people on the border had got used to the uncertainty of Brexit; “I sit facing this border, that’s a big problem,” he says, pointing to the busy main road. “All we know for sure is that the Brexit will take place in some way.”

But today he sees Brexit more relaxed than ever before. His 17-year-old daughter Rebecca interferes: “Everything that is now on the news, he only says:” It will be fine. ”

“Because we now know,” explains Crockett. “The biggest danger was that we would just go and there would be no agreement and no Brexit. That is completely gone now. The EU will conclude an agreement with Britain and it will likely take years, but Boris Johnson will go out in late January and they will then work behind the scenes to sort it out because it is in everyone’s best interests. ”

His greatest fear had been a hard limit; The cancellation contract averted this. “As long as I can export all over Ireland,” he says. “With the size of my farm, I don’t export to England or anywhere else, but I’m so close, I’m always across this border and I do it my whole life.”

A trade unionist – though he chooses SDLP “because a trade unionist wouldn’t get in here” – has voted Crockett to stay in the EU. He notes that it was “great” to see Party leader Colum Eastwood, who was elected city MP in December, less than two months after the prospect of an early Brexit was averted. For him it was proof of the improvement in times.

“The story repeats itself sometimes and you were afraid,” he says.

Crockett has long been ready for Brexit; Just in time for the first submission date in March, he handed over tractors to the republican side of the farm – and paid the VAT for it. He quotes the description of his grandfather’s division that divided his farm into two parts: “He said it was the same [as with Brexit], until it actually happened, no one knew [how it would be], and after that many people said: “We didn’t think it would be like this.”

Pragmatism and reality

“We were better off in Europe than we were then, and I would say that we are still in Ireland, so I’m ready for whatever comes next.”

The negotiations will take years, he believes; Pragmatism and the reality of all-Irish supply chains will lead to an ever closer relationship between north and south and ultimately to a united Ireland.

A border along the Irish Sea, as proposed in the withdrawal agreement and rejected by many trade unionists, will exacerbate this. “I think that if the border goes down the Irish Sea, the two [agricultural] departments have to be merged because all the electronic tags are there but the electronic tags do not match because there are two different systems.”

He would have no trouble, he says, with a united Ireland; He believes that the concerns expressed by some members of the Unionist community are unfounded.

“Europe will take care of Northern Ireland’s interests. , , In my grandfather’s day, the Roman Catholic Church ruled Ireland, but that’s gone now. “

At the time of the referendum, Rebecca was 14 years old and too young to vote. After three and a half years, she says, people have “definitely become tired,” even though she now believes “it is now a matter of finding the best option and reducing losses, which is a turning point in the history of Ireland, Northern Ireland and the United States could lead UNITED KINGDOM. ”

She attends an integrated school in which students from all disciplines are taught together. Brexit has changed the way people of their age think about their identity.

“When I talk to friends who are nationalists, they could talk about how there could be a hard line and what that would mean for people, and there was real fear. But if I had talked to union friends, they would be Was of the opinion that the Brexit was good.

“Many of them felt that Brexit would make them more part of the UK and more British, their identities confirmed, while nationalists, their identities were taken away.

“I have no idea what I would classify as. I have no idea whether I am Irish, British or European. Whenever someone asks me where I’m from, I just say the border. ”

Brexit 2.0

For them “it now seems impossible that we have no referendum on a united Ireland”; personally she is not sure how she would vote.

“I would be afraid it would be like Brexit 2.0 and people would get involved without knowing what that would mean.”

Your father agrees. “You have to get the discussions on the spot first, or it would be the same way everyone went into Brexit. Nobody had a clue.

“The big thing for me would be the National Health Service because I know what the difference between the two [health] systems is.”

At the moment, however, there is a certain level of security for the future. Crockett points from the farmhouse to the end of his alley; Turn left towards Donegal and right towards Derry.

For decades he was unable to make this left turn; The road that crossed the border was blocked by the British Army in the early 1970s. He is reassured, he says, that he does not have to worry about what will happen on the morning of February 1st. He will still be able to take the left fork to Donegal.

At school, students no longer talk about Brexit. The main problem now, according to Rebecca, is the environment – “It’s the fires in Australia, the marches, Greta Thunberg.

“According to the big scheme of things, Brexit is not that big for our generation. Yes, it has a huge impact on the economy, jobs and everything, but none of this will affect us if we don’t have a planet on the jobs possible are. ”

