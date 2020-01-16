advertisement

News analysis

Europe’s best telecommunications analyst Strand Consult released its twentieth annual forecast in which he warns: “Too many view the China debate as naive and have not taken into account the consequences of handing over key technologies to the autocratic country.”

advertisement

Copenhagen-based Strand Consult has been advising the European telecommunications industry on technological innovations, regulatory structures and capital investment strategies since 1994. At that time, the Scandinavian companies Nokia and Erickson were pioneers in the development and production of mobile switching devices and mobile phones. However, the European innovators were ousted by China’s Huawei and ZTE in the mid-2010s.

Strand Consult names 2019 a year in which 5G has become a mainstream issue and is restarting the discussion about the value that telecommunications brings to society, including innovation, security and inclusion. The key to this dialogue was a review of the business practices and ethics of China’s government-sponsored champion Huawei and its efforts to dominate the European 5G rollout by being the first to hit the market and offer government-sponsored funding.

Since its founding in 1987 by former People’s Liberation Army engineer Ren Zhengfei, Huawei has grown to become the world’s leading provider of telecommunications equipment, with sales of over $ 100 billion and 180,000 employees worldwide. However, Strand Consult highlights suspicions that Huawei’s extraordinary success is due to theft of intellectual property, including the theft of Cisco router technology in 2003, the collapse of 3Com’s Chinese military bond acquisition in 2008, and the allegation of T-Mobile, robotic arm theft in 2014.

Strand Consult expects 2020 to be the year in which discussions about the risks of embedded surveillance and theft of intellectual property related to Huawei devices are expanded to include “companies owned or owned by the Chinese government connected, including but not limited to TikTok, Lexmark, Lenovo, TCL and so on. “

Strand Consult warns that “the Chinese propaganda machine has managed to mislead many journalists and press offices, particularly with the unaudited claims that Huawei’s products are technologically superior.” Strand Consult argues that conflicts of interest in the globally syndicated media cause the Reasons to explain why “Few media outlets will publish an analysis comparing the operating conditions that foreign companies in China receive compared to the cheap treatment that Chinese companies enjoy abroad. “

For example, Strand Consult refers to claims made by the Global System for Mobile Association (GSMA), a global retail lobby group that represents 800 mobile operators and 300 suppliers. In a June 2019 report entitled “The Real Cost of Ripping and Replacing Chinese Devices on Telecommunications Networks,” the GSMA warned that the ban on telecommunications devices by China’s state-controlled Huawei and ZTE would add $ 62 billion in additional costs and delays would add an additional 18 months to building 5G networks in Europe. The report was largely funded by Huawei suppliers and widely distributed in western tech media.

The Epoch Times reported that Strand Consult rejected the GSMA’s allegations, noting that due to the technical aging of three-year standard equipment combined with European telecommunications investments in radio frequency equipment in excess of $ 100 billion a year, Huawei’s rapid startup marginal cost and ZTE are high. Usable equipment would only be about $ 2.9 billion a year.

However, the financial cost for European telecommunications providers would be more than offset by the financial gain by restricting the capabilities of “100,000 Chinese hackers attacking their corporate customers every day”. Strand Consult added that the “standoff between the free people of Hong Kong and the Chinese government, led by Secretary Xi, who boasts total control,” should “demystify statistics why the majority of cyber attacks by hackers in China worldwide “Great night out.

Strand Consult’s 2020 forecast says that although the performance of most EU countries with 5G is disappointing, customer requirements for the use of Internet of Things (IoT) technology will create a tremendous new demand for reliable solutions for wireless landline access European telecommunications companies are currently dominated by traditional providers.

advertisement