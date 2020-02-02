advertisement

Lisbon, Portugal – An A380 passenger plane left Portugal on January 30 on its way to pick up hundreds of Europeans in China who wanted to escape the new virus. The Italian authorities left around 6,000 passengers on a cruise ship while looking for a possible infection.

The plane took off from a former military airport in Beja, 200 kilometers southeast of Lisbon, only with pilots and crew.

Captain Antonios Efthymiou said the flight would first fly to Paris, where he would pick up a team of doctors and additional crew before flying to Hanoi and then China. He told the Portuguese media that it would bring back about 350 Europeans.

Efthymiou described the flight as a “humanitarian mission”. He said the crew would take special medical precautions, but did not go into any further detail.

In the meantime, more people have been infected with the corona virus in China than were affected during the SARS outbreak in 2002-2003.

Ten cases of the virus have been confirmed in Europe: five in France, four in Germany and one in Finland.

The cruise ship Costa Smeralda docks on January 30, 2020 in the port of Civitavecchia near Rome. (Andrew Medichini / AP Photo)

Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said the flight was coordinated between the countries of the European Union and the Chinese authorities. The flight, operated by the Portuguese charter company Hi Fly, used the airport in Beja as it is the only one in Portugal large enough to accommodate the wide-body aircraft.

Scandinavian Airlines announced that all flights to Beijing and Shanghai due to the virus will be suspended from Friday through February 9. SAS, which offers 12 regular weekly flights from Scandinavia to China, said on Thursday: “The safety of our passengers and employees is our top priority. “

In the meantime, the Spanish national airline Iberia has announced that it will stop the three weekly return flights between Madrid and Shanghai due to the coronavirus alarm. The company announced that the suspension would start on Friday and continue until February, but could be extended.

This was followed by efforts to discontinue or reduce flights to other European airlines such as British Airways, Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Swiss, Air France and KLM.

Meanwhile, Italian health officials examined passengers aboard a cruise ship docked north of Rome after a Macau passenger died of flu-like symptoms, officials said Thursday.

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza speaks to the Chamber of Deputies of the Italian Parliament in Rome on January 30, 2020. (Roberto Monaldo / LaPresse via AP)

The cruise line Costa Crociere said the 54-year-old woman and her partner with no symptoms were immediately isolated on Wednesday and the case was reported to the Italian maritime authorities. Costa Smeralda passengers were brought on board on Thursday until the type of virus was identified.

The ship had sailed from Mallorca, Spain to Civitavecchia on a weeklong Mediterranean cruise.

By Barry Hatton

