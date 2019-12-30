advertisement

A warm air cloud from the Azores brought Ireland to Scotland exceptionally mild conditions and a record high in late December.

The temperatures in Phoenix Park were 13.6 degrees on Sunday, six degrees above the monthly average at the end of December. On Saturday it was even warmer when the thermometer reached 14 degrees.

Average temperatures in Dublin are between six and seven degrees at the end of December.

Finner in Donegal reached a high of 12 degrees on Monday morning before falling back as a low front crossed the country.

Andrew Doran-Sherlock of Éireann said the mild temperatures were caused by a southern air current. Usually the wind comes from the southwest, which brings cool, showery conditions.

A high of 16.8 degrees was measured on Sunday morning at 3 a.m. in Cassley in the Scottish Highlands, a place that is one of the coldest in Britain in winter.

The unusual weather conditions in Cassley were caused by the blow dryer effect, when mild, humid air rose on one side of the mountain and fell on the other side as hot, dry air.

Artificial snow

In other parts of Europe, Moscow has its warmest December ever. On December 18, the temperature in Moscow reached 5.6 degrees, breaking a record since 1886.

In Moscow it was so mild that the authorities laid down artificial snow for the festive period.

People walk in Zaryadye Park decorated for Christmas and New Year, with the Kremlin in the background, in Moscow, Russia on December 20. Moscow saw unusually warm weather this month. Photo: Pavel Golovkin / AP

View of an empty fountain in front of the main building of Moscow State University (MGU) during a fog as the temperature in Moscow rose to plus 1 degree Celsius on December 26. Photo: Maxim Shipenkov / EPA

The British Met Office assumes that winter 2019/2020 is likely to be warmer than normal.

2020 is predicted to be another record year with an expected 1.1 ° C increase in global average temperature.

This increase is due to man-made global emissions and not to natural events like El Niño.

The Irish forecast for the new year assumes that the weather will be cooler as of Monday evening.

New Year’s Eve begins cold and frosty with maximum temperatures of 10 degrees. For those who set off on New Year’s Eve, the temperatures are between 1 and 5 degrees.

New Year’s Day is largely dry and windy with maximum temperatures between 7 and 11 degrees. Thursday is also windy and wet, if mild.

The unexplained weather on Thursday will give way to dry conditions on Friday, which will continue into the early stages of the next week.

Mr. Doran-Sherlock says the prospects are “pretty dry with a few showers, but nothing special”.

“After the rain showers disappeared on Thursday, we will build up the high pressure again. It looks like it will take most of the weekend. We come to more normal temperatures. “

